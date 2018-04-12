Toups tosses 1-hitter in Berwick upset of St. James

Staff Report

Behind a one-hitter on the mound from junior Morgan Toups, the Berwick Lady Panthers run-ruled St. James, 10-0, in six innings in a nondistrict upset in Berwick Monday.

Toups tossed a complete game, walking one and fanning three for Berwick, ranked No. 24 in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 3A power rankings released last week.

Berwick scored in every at bat except the first against 13th-ranked St. James. The Lady Panthers scored two in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and two more in the sixth to end the game via the mercy rule.

The Lady Panthers collected seven hits.

Alyssa Gray led the squad with a 3-for-4 performance with an RBI. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were: Brittany Roberie, 2-for-2 with an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs; Maci Broussard, 1-for-2, two RBIs, two stolen bases and a run; and Madison Carline, an RBI.

Berwick (11-17) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Ascension Catholic in a 5 p.m. matchup.

CCHS tops VC

Central Catholic won its regular season finale with a 6-4 victory against Vermilion Catholic in Abbeville Monday.

In a back-and-fourth game, Central Catholic took the lead for good in the top of the fifth with three runs for a 5-3 advantage.

While Vermilion Catholic cut its deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth, Central Catholic added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.

“I am extremely proud of my players for their hard work and commitment,” Central Catholic Coach Joe Russo said. “It’s been a great season, and we are looking forward to the state playoffs.”

With Monday’s win, Central Catholic still had a shot at a co-district championship with Vermilion Catholic. Monday’s loss was the first for the team, whose district record is now 10-1. Vermilion Catholic will win the district outright if it beats Hanson Wednesday, while it and Central Catholic will share the league crown if Vermilion Catholic falls Wednesday.

Early on, Vermilion Catholic took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second before Central Catholic responded with two runs in the top of the third for a 2-1 lead. Vermilion Catholic retook the lead at 3-2 in the bottom of the third.

Sara Thomas earned the win. In seven innings, she surrendered four earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

Kaleigh Navarro led Central Catholic’s offense with a 3-for-4 performance with an RBI and two runs. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors were: Kelly Russo, 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run; Rylie Jeau Theriot, 2-for-3, a double; Alanni Landry, 1-for-3, two RBIs; and Thomas, 1-for-2, an RBI.

Central Catholic (20-5) now will await the announcement of the Division IV bracket, which will be revealed Thursday.