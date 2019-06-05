Three MCHS Lady Tigers earn Second-Team All-District 7-4A honors

The Morgan City Lady Tigers had three second-team All-District 7-4A Softball selections this postseason to lead the squad’s picks.

Seniors Gracie Verrett, Nia Lightfoot and McKenzi Smith each earned second-team honors. Verret made the team at third base, Lightfoot, at first base; and Smith, at second base.

The Lady Tigers had three honorable mention selections: seniors Hallie Blanchard and Hannah Prado and sophomore Haylie Crappell.

E.D. White senior Scout Blades was named Offensive Most Valuable Player, while Assumption junior Abby Aysen was selected as Defensive Most Valuable Player. Vandebilt Catholic’s Danielle “Dee” Price was chosen Coach of the Year.

Below is the complete all-district team:

First Team

—Pitcher: Abby Aysen, Assumption, junior, and Kalyn Dehart, Vandebilt Catholic, freshman.

—Catcher: Grace Hensley, Vandebilt Catholic, senior, and Alise Aysen, Assumption, junior.

—First Base: Kellsie Clement, South Terrebonne, senior.

—Second Base: Shelbie Mabile, Assumption, sophomore.

—Shortstop: Scout Blades, E.D. White, senior.

—Third Base: Sydney Thibodaux, E.D. White, sophomore.

—Outfield: Sarah Brown, Vandebilt Catholic, sophomore; Raegan Allemand, Assumption, sophomore; and Claire Chaisson, South Lafourche, junior.

—Utility: Macy Bourg, A.J. Ellender, senior; Maddie Boquet, South Terrebonne, senior; Lillie Mazur, Vandebilt Catholic, freshman; and Madeline Lovell, Vandebilt Catholic, junior.

—Offensive Most Valuable Player: Scout Blades, E.D. White, senior.

—Defensive Most Valuable Player, Abby Aysen, Assumption, junior.

—Coach of the Year: Danielle “Dee” Price, Vandebilt Catholic.

Second Team

—Pitcher: Heidi Chauvin, E.D. White, sophomore.

—Catcher: Alivia Vizier, South Lafourche, junior.

—First Base Nia Lightfoot, Morgan City, senior.

—Second Base: McKenzi Smith, Morgan City, senior.

—Shortstop: Bailey Melancon, South Lafourche, sophomore.

—Third Base: Gracie Verrett, Morgan City, senior.

—Outfield: Taylor Theriot, Assumption, senior; Isabelle Danos, South Lafourche, junior; and J’Lisha Holly, A.J. Ellender, senior.

Honorable Mention

—Vandebilt Catholic: Janie Cheramie, junior; Lia Martin, sophomore; and Anne Marie Martin, junior.

—Assumption: Carley Leblanc, junior, and Brittany Prejean, senior.

—A.J. Ellender: Madison Hendon, freshman; Jaedyn Falgout, sophomore; and Arianna Deaver, senior.

—South Lafourche: Madelyn Bourgeois, freshman; Allie Fournier, sophomore; and Liza Derosia, junior.

—Morgan City: Hallie Blanchard, senior; Hannah Prado, senior; and Haylie Crappell, sophomore.

—E.D. White: Maddie Gros, senior; Caroline Bernard, senior; Carly Landry, eight grade.

—South Terrebonne: Mikenzi Authement, senior; Jazmine Parfait, sophomore; and Kaci Martin, sophomore.

(Courtesy of The Houma Courier)