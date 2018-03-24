Three area teams advance to bowling bi-regionals

Morgan City’s and Berwick’s boys’ teams and Central Catholic’s girls team all qualified for Monday’s western bi-regional bowling tournament in Bossier City during first-day action at the Houma regional Wednesday at Creole Lanes.

Morgan City, the No. 1 seed on the boys’ side, won its lone contest against No. 8 seed South Terrebonne, 21-6, to advance, while No. 6 Berwick upset No. 3 seed Ellender, 19-8, to qualify. Berwick made it to the qualifying round after a 24-3 first-round victory against No. 11 seed South Lafourche.

Meanwhile, the Central Catholic girls, the No. 3 seed, edged the No. 6 seed Morgan City Lady Tigers, 15-12, to advance to the next round. Central Catholic clinched the match via the three bonus points from total pins. The Lady Eagles knocked down 2,568 pins to Morgan City’s 2,525.

Morgan City advanced to the qualifying round to face Central Catholic after knocking off No. 11 Vandebilt Catholic, 15-12, in first-round action.

In other first-round action, No. 7 Berwick girls were upset by No. 10 Houma Christian, 21-6, while No. 4 Central Lafourche routed No. 13 Central Catholic, 26-1, on the boys’ side in first-round action.

Below are recaps of each’s team’s action.

Morgan City (boys)

The Morgan City Tigers defeated South Terrebonne, 21-6, to advance to bi-regionals.

Zach Stewart led Morgan City with a 675 series (256, 226, 193), while Jonathan Spinella bowled a 618 series (221, 232, 165) and Zach Aucoin, a 617 series (234, 203, 180). Other top Morgan City bowlers were: Devin Mayon with a 503 series (175, 171) and Ryan Armond and Devin Hidalgo with games of 184 and 164, respectively.

Berwick (boys)

Berwick defeated South Lafourche, 24-3, in the morning action before upsetting Ellender, 19-8, to advance to bi-regionals.

Against South Lafourche, Lucas Landry led the team with a 586 series (232, 187, 167). Other top Berwick bowlers were: Abram Gilder (231, 181), Ian Valdez (160, 180), Micah Lodrigue (170, 160), Scott Price (171), Cameron Kelly (182) and Kyle Valdez (166).

Against Ellender, Gilder led Berwick with a 688 series (225, 261, 202), while Ian Valdez bowled a 576 series (175, 188, 213). Other top Berwick bowlers were: Kelly, who had a 563 series (165, 190, 208); Lodrigue, a 521 series (178, 181, 162); Kyle Valdez (200); and Landry (185).

Central Catholic (girls)

Central Catholic beat Morgan City, 16-11, in its lone contest Wednesday to qualify for bi-regionals.

Emily Price led Central Catholic with a 529 series (172, 162, 195), while Ashley Daigle bowled a 503 series (203, 183). Other top Central Catholic bowlers were Marina Duval, with a 440 series (165), and Jolie Boudreaux had a 159 game.

Morgan City (girls)

Morgan City’s Lady Tigers defeated Vandebilt Catholic, 15-12, in opening-round action before falling to Central Catholic, 16-11.

Against Vandebilt Catholic, Mackenzie Amador led the squad with a 464 series (190), while Juliet Thibodeaux added a 462 series (164, 172). Other top Morgan City performances were turned in by Cora Reed and Kameron Patureau, who each had a 155 game.

Against Central Catholic, Thibodeaux led Morgan City with a 552 series (175, 189, 188), while Amador had a 455 series (160, 173). Other top Morgan City bowlers were Patureau, with a 449 series (169, 150) and Reed with a 153 game.

Berwick (girls)

The Berwick girls bowling team fell to Houma Christian, 21-6, in opening-round action.

Haidyn Derise led Berwick with a 460 series (158, 168), while Briana Toups had a 456 series (169). Other top Berwick bowlers were Shannon Derise, with a 454 series (171), and Jaci Lynch with a 413 series (187).

Central Catholic (boys)

The Central Catholic Eagles fell to Central Lafourche, 26-1.

Ethan Majewski led the Eagles with a 548 series (210, 191).

Single qualifiers

The Tri-City area will be represented at state competition at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge April 6 by several singles qualifiers.

The qualifying format this year has changed from taking the top averages of the losing teams’ competitors to instead selecting players based on their ending regular-season average.

On the boys’ side, area will be represented by: Zachary Stewart, Morgan City; Jonathan Spinella, Morgan City; Zach Aucoin, Morgan City; Abram Gilder, Berwick; and Dave Laubach, Central Catholic.

On the girls’ side, area representatives are: Mackenzie Amador, Morgan City; Emily Price, Central Catholic, Juliet Thibodeaux, Morgan City, Brianna Toups, Berwick; and Shannon Derise, Berwick.