Taco Bell sponsoring two area football jamborees

Taco Bell is sponsoring two area high school football jamborees this year. Thursday, the Taco Bell Jamboree will be held at Centerville High School and feature Central Catholic, Centerville, Hanson Memorial and Covenant Christian Academy. Meanwhile, on Aug. 30, the Taco Bell Morgan City High School Jamboree will be held at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City and features Morgan City, Berwick, Patterson and White Castle high schools.