Spinella, Price lead area bowlers at state singles finals

Morgan City High School’s Jonathan Spinella, and Central Catholic’s Emily Price were the Tri-City area’s top male and female bowling representatives at the state singles bowling tournament at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge Friday.

Spinella finished 14th overall in boys’ action with an 824 series, while Price was 13th in girls’ competition with a 739 series.

Each competitor bowled four games. Spinella was one of 81 boys competing, while Price was among the 49 girls’ participants.

Other Tri-City area boys’ bowlers and their rankings and scorers were: Zachary Stewart of Morgan City, No. 17, (819); Dave Laubach, Central Catholic, No. 39 (775); Zach Aucoin, No. 63, (692) and Abram Gilder, No. 78 (643).

Other Tri-City area girls bowlers and their rankings and scorers were: Mackenzie Amador of Morgan City, No. 19, (706); Brianna Toups, Berwick, No. 37, (625); Juliet Thibodaux, Morgan City, No. 40, (603) and Shannon Derise, Berwick, No. 49, (503).

H.L. Bourgeois’ Donovan Bourg won the individual singles’ boys title with a 934 series, while Erin Burkart of Academy of Our Lady took the girls’ singles’ title with an 830 series.

This year, the format of the state singles was changed. Instead of qualifying at regionals or bi-regionals and competing at state alongside the semifinalist and finalists, the qualifiers were determined based on their average at the end of the regular season.

Additionally, the singles competition was held the day after the team championships.

Additional reporting from www.theadvocate.com/sports.