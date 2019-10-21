Special teams doom 'Jacks in rout

Patterson made multiple special teams miscues in Friday’s District 9-3A contest with E.D. White at Patterson.

The visiting Cardinals (3-4 overall, 1-1 in district) made the Lumberjacks (2-5, 0-2) pay for their mistakes, cruising to a 65-7 victory.

E.D. White scored on a punt return, a kickoff return and scored touchdowns shortly after a blocked punt and a muffed punt. It also capitalized on a fake Patterson punt attempt, while another punt return for a score was nullified via a penalty.

The visitors also had a second-quarter safety.

“We work harder on special teams probably than we do anything else, and I’ve never been involved in a game where we just self-destructed in the special teams,” Patterson Coach Don Jones said.

Jones also said he didn’t know how the fake punt call came about, because he said he didn’t call it.

While E.D. White led 23-7 at halftime, the big quarter came in the third period when the Cardinals scored 35 points, taking advantage of Patterson special teams miscues to score quickly.

“Special teams gave them most of their points,” Jones said. “I’ve been doing this a long time. It’s probably one of the most embarrassing defeats I’ve had in my lifetime, and I’m sure everybody feels the same way here, I’m sure, but hey, I’m the head coach. Put the blame on me. I’ve been there and done it, and you never give in. You never give up.”

With the win, E.D. White snapped a four-game losing streak.

“I didn’t care how we did it,” E.D. White Coach Kyle Lasseigne said of ending the streak. “I just wanted to break the losing streak.”

Lasseigne said his team’s offense made the difference for his squad in Friday’s win.

“We were able to get the defense off the field,” Lasseigne said. “Offense was able to keep the football, keep drives going. We had a lot of short fields. We scored on special teams so much, and that contributes to the win.”

Jones said the Lumberjacks had been playing “pretty good football” until Friday.

“Last week, like I said, we didn’t have our best defensive player, and this game tonight, playing at home, I thought we were ready to play,” Jones said. “We had three good days of practice, and once we self-destructed in the kicking game, it was virtually over. … I don’t have any excuses. I’m the head coach. Blame it on me. I thought we had a good week of practice, good preparation. The kicking game’s been solid all year.”

Early on, Patterson actually scored the game’s first touchdown on its second drive of the night when Kyler Paul reached the end zone on a 6-yard run with 3:10 remaining in the first quarter. The Lumberjacks led 7-0 after a period of play.

E.D. White responded with a 7-yard touchdown run by quarterback Cailun Griggs and an extra point by Landon Brignac to tie the game at 7.

The Cardinals took the lead for good on a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown by Branton Vicknair for a 14-7 advantage with 7:32 remaining in the first half.

E.D. White led 23-7 at halftime after stopping the Lumberjacks on fourth down at the E.D. White 7 with 2.8 seconds remaining in the half.

Things just crumbled from there for Patterson as Quinn Strander returned the second-half kickoff about 80 yards for a score for a 30-7 lead with 11:45 remaining.

The Cardinals’ offensive scoring drives in the second half covered as long as 59 yards and as little as 2 yards.

Patrick Shonacher led E.D. White’s run game with 12 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

In all, the Cardinals totaled 206 yards of offense (177 rushing and 29 passing).

Patterson had 175 yards of offense (142 rushing and 33 passing).

Allen Langston led Patterson’s ground game with 23 carries for 90 yards, while quarterback Tylon Walton had 11 carries for 45 yards.

Paul also had a rushing touchdown.

Through the air, Walton completed 3 of 15 passes for 33 yards.

Kylan Griffin was his top receiver with one reception for 18 yards.

Patterson will return to action this Friday when it hosts Donaldsonville in another District 9-3A contest. The game also will be the Lumberjacks’ homecoming.