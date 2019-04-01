Singleton leads MCHS' All-District 7-4A Boys Basketball representatives

Morgan City High School had one representative make the All-District 7-4A Boys Basketball First Team.

Morgan City senior Jared Singleton led the Tigers on the top squad.

Morgan City had one second-team selection, Kerwin Francois, and two representatives on the All-Defensive Team, Devonta Grogan and Deondre Grogan.

Three Tigers were chosen as honorable mention selections: Nylan Francis, Deondre Grogan and Devonta Grogan.

Ellender earned two of the three individual awards as Frank Robinson was named Defensive Most Valuable Player and Cornell Scott, Coach of the Year. Assumption’s Jaden Tyler is the District’s MVP.

Below is the complete team:

Coach of the Year: Cornell Scott, Ellender.

District MVP: Jaden Tyler, Assumption.

Defensive MVP: Frank Robinson, Ellender.

1st Team

Frank Robinson, Ellender.

Jared Singleton, Morgan City.

Eric Thibodaux, South Terrebonne.

Dionjahe Thomas, Ellender.

Marlon Robinson, Assumption.

2nd Team

Quinn Strander, E.D. White.

Kerwin Francois, Morgan City.

Josh Ratcliff, Assumption.

Matt Rodrigue, E.D. White.

R.J. Cox, South Terrebonne.

All-Defensive Team

Devonta Grogan, Morgan City.

Jacoby Brown, Assumption.

Preston Bourda, Ellender.

Deondre Grogan, Morgan City.

Tyshaun Hester, Ellender.

Honorable Mention

Ellender: Ryan Williams, Tyshaun Hester and Preston Bourda.

Assumption: Treshawn Jupiter and Jacoby Brown.

E.D. White: Peyton Amedee.

Morgan City: Nylan Francis, Deondre Grogan and Devonta Grogan.

South Lafourche: Isaac Callais.

South Terrebonne: Christian Arceneaux, Markell Marshall and Terrance Sims.

Vandebilt Catholic: Seth Ponson, Cullen Duplantis, Kenyon Charles and Cruz Theriot.