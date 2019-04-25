Simpson, Bulldogs dominate KIPP BTW in playoffs

CENTERVILLE _ Pitcher Ben Simpson fired a five-inning no-hitter, leading the Centerville Bulldogs to a 10-0 victory in the first round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association bi-district playoffs Wednesday at the CHS Field.

Simpson turned in a masterful performance, keeping the BTW hitters at bay over five complete innings. Simpson didn’t allow a hit nor a run while fanning eight and giving up only two walks over five innings.

Centerville Coach Barry Price stated Simpson pitched well in the state playoff opening contest.

“He pitched well, mainly throwing strike,” Price stated. “He threw only 3 or 4 balls while sticking to the game plan which was to threw strikes of which he did.”

Centerville will advance to the regionals against Oak Grove on Monday at 4 p.m. in the LHSAA Class 1-A playoffs.

Centerville exploded for seven runs in the second inning, earning a 7-0 lead over KIPP Booker T. Washington in Wednesday’s bi-district playoffs.

Price said that his team started hitting in the second frame.

“We finally started hitting in the second inning,” he said. “We stated hitting to the right side to advance runners which is what we preach. When we started hitting to the right side, we know hitting is contagious.”

In the bottom half of the seventh frame, Centerville erupted for seven runs for a 7-0 lead.

Morty Frederick led off the inning with a walk before Landon Lanclos, Andrew Couvillier and Tyler Gunner all walked in succession to give CHS a 1-0 lead.

With the bases loaded, Simpson helped his own cause with a bases-clearing double to right, sending the Bulldogs out to a 4-0 cushion.

A short time later, Travyn Guilbeau doubled home Simpson as Centerville secured a 5-0 advantage.

Guilbeau later scored on a double by Matt Sonnier, who later tagged home plate to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead. in the second frame.

Centerville struck for one run in the third inning when Travyn Guilbeau reached before swiping second and third and scoring on Matt Sonnier’s RBI grounder.

In the fifth inning, Ben Simpson and Travyn Guilbeau crossed home plate to lift the Bulldogs out front by the 10-0 score.

Simpson walked and later tagged home plate when Braden Gaspard walked to first base. Travyn later scored on a sacrifice fly by Dravyn Guilbeau to help the Bulldogs post the 10-0 triumph over BTW.

Leading hitters for the Bulldogs included: Travyn Guilbeau, 3-4, double, RBI; Braden Gaspard, 2-3, 2 RBI; Dravyn Guilbeau, 2-3, double, RBI; Ben Simpson, 1-2, double, 3 RBI; Matt Sonnier, 1-3, 2 RBI;

Centerville will travel to take on Oak Grove in the State Class 1-A regionals on Monday at 4 p.m.