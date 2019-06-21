Sanford is top hitter; 5 area players named to LBCA All-Region 9 Team

Berwick and Central Catholic High schools combined for five players on the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-Region 9 Team, with the region’s hitter of the year coming from the Tri-City Area.

Berwick High School’s Mitchell Sanford earned the Hitter of the Year Honors while E.D. White’s Devin DeSandro was named Pitcher of the Year.

Region 9 selections consist of players coached by Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association members from high schools in Assumption, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Charles, Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary and non-5A schools from Ascension parishes.

Other Berwick selections were senior infielder Zeph Hoffpauir and junior utility selection Seth Canty.

Central Catholic’s two selections were junior pitcher Luke Barbier and senior catcher Bryce Grizzaffi.

Sanford, an LSU signee, finished his senior season with a .427 batting average with 12 doubles, seven triples and six home runs. He had 30 RBIs and scored 61 runs.

On the mound, Sanford was 2-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 23 strikeouts.

Hoffpauir, a Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun signee, finished his final season at Berwick with a .354 batting average with 10 doubles, one triple and six home runs. He had 44 RBIs and scored 42 runs.

On the mound, Hoffpauir was 5-3 with a 2.29 ERA and 90 strikeouts.

Canty finished his junior season with a 10-1 record with a 2.39 ERA and 64 strikeouts.

Barbier concluded his junior season with an 8-3 record, a 2.78 ERA and 56 strikeouts.

Grizzaffi, a Southeastern Louisiana University signee, finished his senior season with a .373 batting average with 11 doubles, two home runs, 27 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.