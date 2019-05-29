Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association

Sanford earns MVP honors

Wed, 05/29/2019 - 7:13pm

Berwick High School's Mitchell Sanford, left, was named Most Valuable Player for the West Team May 17 in the first of two games last weekend as part of the Louisiana High School Coaches Association's East-West All-Star game at Louisiana College in Pineville. The East swept the two games, winning 7-1 Friday and 9-6 Saturday. With Sanford is Friday's East MVP, Jacob Bernard of Lakeshore.

