Patterson's Schexnayder is District 8-3A Boys Basketball MVP, Taylor is Coach of the Year

District champion Patterson High School swept the individual honors on the 2018 All-District 8-3A boys’ basketball team.

Sophomore Kai Schexnayder was named the league’s Most Valuable Player, while Ryan Taylor is the district’s Coach of the Year.

Patterson had two second-team selections, junior Drew Lucas and sophomore Tyrone Tillman.

Berwick was represented with one first-team pick and one second-team selection. Senior Travis Whitehead was named first-team all-district, while senior Josh Carver was a second-team selection.

Below is the complete all-district team:

1st-team: Malik Criner, North Vermilion, Jr.; Ryan Gratz, Kaplan, Sr.; Kai Schexnayder, Patterson, So.; Travonte’ Sam, David Thibodaux, Sr.; and Travis Whitehead, Berwick, Sr.

2nd-team: Kabryn Allen, David Thibodaux, Sr.; Josh Carver, Berwick, Sr.; Javonte Dequire, Abbeville, Jr.; Drew Lucas, Patterson, Jr.; and Tyrone Tillman, Patterson, So.

MVP: Kai Schexnayder, Patterson

Coach of the Year: Ryan Taylor, Patterson