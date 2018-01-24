Patterson's 1998 state championship basketball team honored

Patterson High School celebrated the 20th anniversary of its 1998 Class 2A state championship basketball team Tuesday before the current Lumberjacks beat Abbeville 44-33. Those in attendance were Richard Gant, Louis Leonard, Trone Triggs, Jermaine Grimm, Tony Richardson, Ryan Jennings, Derace James, Kerwin Jones, Mike Griffin, former head coach Berwick Hamilton, ex-assistant coach Jeremy Callais and team manager Alise Jennings. Team members not in attendance were Cory Couture, Donald Nicholas, Brandon Triggs, Taylor Jennings and Chad Broussard. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)