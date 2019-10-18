Patterson will host E.D. White Friday

The Patterson Lumberjacks will be looking to get on track again this week when they host the E.D. White Cardinals in District 9-3A action at Patterson.

The Lumberjacks enter the game with a 2-4 mark and dropped their district opener 29-26 to Berwick a week ago.

During the second quarter, the Lumberjacks lost Kyler Paul to an ejection for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Patterson sent the play in for review, and Patterson Coach Don Jones said the Thibodaux association later notified the Louisiana High S c h o o l A t h l e t i c Association that the call was incorrect.

“I’m glad for the sake of the young man that that’s not on his record, but the film proved that it wasn’t a helmet-to-helmet (hit) and he shouldn’t have been penalized,” Jones said. “It was just a great hit.”

After the Berwick onside kick to start the second half was sent in for review, too, Jones said he was told that the call on that play was incorrect, and that the ball didn’t travel 10 yards before being recovered by Berwick. During the game, the Panthers were awarded possession but didn’t score on the ensuing drive.

With the Lumberjacks already missing linebacker Treylon Bennett, Jones said the ejection of Paul, who Jones said is the team’s best player, affected the game.

“I’m not saying that that was a difference in the game, but that had a lot to do with it since he’s one of our leading scorers,” Jones said. “Other than that, we were pretty

banged up towards the end, but our guys gave it everything they had. We had a chance to win it there at the end, and we didn’t pull it out.”

This week, the Lumberjacks will face E.D. White, which comes into the contest with a 2-4 mark, including an 0-1 record in District 9-3A action.

“The good news is we’re playing them at home, and we’re going to get Treylon Bennett back, which I think will make a huge difference on defense. … We’ve just

got to play football,” Jones said. “We’ve got two home games in a row and got a chance to get in the playoffs, and we got to come out and protect our field and play football

like we’re capable of playing.”

The Cardinals have lost four straight since winning their first two games to open the season.

A week ago, E.D. White fell 12-7 to Donaldsonville in the Cardinals’ District 9-3A opener.

E.D. White lost last week after a Donaldsonville punt return for a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game gave Donaldsonville a 12-7 lead.

E.D. White’s lone score came when quarterback Caulin Griggs connected with Grant Gauthreaux for a 39-yard touchdown.

“They run a Wing-T type offense,” Jones said. “They’re predominately going to run the football. A typical Wing-T type football team. They’re going to go straight at you, run some quarterback option every now and then. They don’t throw the ball a whole bunch, but when they do, it’s screens and play-actions.”

Patterson’s ground game this year is led by Allen Langston, who has carried the football 83 times for 452 yards with six touchdowns, while Paul has 28 carries for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

Tylon Walton has completed 21 of 56 passes for 324 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Elijah Williams is Patterson’s top receiver with six catches for 220 yards and three touchdowns, while Kai Schexnayder had 14 catches for 105 yards and a score.

