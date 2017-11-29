Patterson is represented on volleyball All-District 2-IV squad

The Patterson High School volleyball team was represented on the All-District 2-IV team with five honorable mention selections.

Senior Tapanga Haven, juniors Katelyn Larson and Kara Lawrence and sophomores Briyanna Butler and Gabrielle Marcel each made the squad.

District champion Notre Dame swept the individual honors.

Below are the complete teams:

Coach of the Year: Tara Young, Notre Dame

MVP: Melise Gossen, Notre Dame

Libero: Sydnei Simon, Notre Dame

First Team:

Anna Morgan, Jr., Notre Dame; Hannah Rosinski, Jr., Notre Dame; Madeline Lipari, Sr., Catholic High-NI; Alyssa Williams, , Sr., Notre Dame; Natalie Miller, Sr., Notre Dame; and Claire Olivier, Sr., Delcambre.

Second Team:

Madison Bienvenu, So., Catholic High-NI; Maddie Cassedy, Sr., Notre Dame; Mary Leonards, Sr., Notre Dame; Nyheila Ellis, Jr., Delcambre; Caroline Leleux, Sr., Catholic High-NI; Christiana Blanks, Sr., Franklin; Abigail Richthofen, Fr., Catholic High-NI; and Cheyenne Dunn, Jr., Delcambre.

Honorable Mention:

Grace Bernard, Jr., Notre Dame; Marcella Gossen, Sr., Notre Dame; Morgan Alleman, Fr., Notre Dame; Kenzie Hoffpauir, Sr., Catholic High-NI; Taylor Fowler, Sr., Catholic High-NI; Bryn Bourgeois, Sr., Catholic High-NI; Christina Viator, So., Catholic High-NI; Ali Rae Falgout, Jr., Delcambre; Alexis Rogers, So., Delcambre; A’Jontae McDaniel, Sr., Franklin; Sta’Trail Butler, So., Franklin; Brianna Bowie, Sr., Franklin; Tijiria Guilbeau, Sr., Franklin; Briyanna Butler, So., Patterson; Katelyn Larson, Jr., Patterson; Tapanga Haven, Sr., Patterson; Kara Lawrence, Jr., Patterson; Gabrielle Marcel, So., Patterson; Bailey Clavelle, Sr., West St. Mary; Raelyn Dupre, Sr., West St. Mary; Briana Frank, Jr., West St. Mary; and JaKoia Tillman, Jr., West St. Mary.