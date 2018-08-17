Patterson hosts South Lafourche in scrimmage

Patterson had an uneven performance in a controlled scrimmage against South Lafourche Thursday at the Sugar Dome in Patterson.

The Lumberjacks fumbled on their first offensive play of the scrimmage.

South Lafourche pinned Patterson on its 3-yard line after an non-pressured punt rolled past PHS returners.

The Tarpons got a touchdown on a quarterback sneak by Brock Bailleaux. The senior quarterback and primary ball carrier Jake Galjour handled the ball most in the triple option.

Patterson’s offense answered right away, when standout running back Dajon Richard scored on a 30-yard jog for a touchdown.

The senior had 90-yards of total offense with two scores in the controlled portion of the scrimmage.

Patterson had two scores on Richard runs while South Lafourche scored once.

The ‘Jacks’ dominated the remainder of the controlled portion of the scrimmage despite several penalties against the offense.

“The defense was outstanding tonight but offensively we gave them two touchdowns with turnovers and we just have to correct our mistakes but we have a great football team, first-year Coach Don Jones said.

PHS’ defensive line controlled South Lafourche’s run with Isiah Gant, Brady Richardson and Austin Harden making big stops. Senior safety James Butler and linebacker’s Treylon Bennett and Ben Allen were all over the field. Junior Allen Langston also had multiple tackles.

Patterson quarterback Randy Paul completed passes to Kai Schexnayder, Irvin Celestine and Richard.

But in the live quarter, the turnover bug struck the ‘Jacks’ again.

Paul and Richard put then ball on the ground and the Tarpons recovered. Aaron Vestal scored on a 3-yard touchdown run.

SL had three touchdowns during the scrimmage, getting two scores, one from its offense. And the other on linebacker Nathaniel Long scored on an interception return for a touchdown.

“We will be back out here tomorrow (Friday) fine tuning some things I thought we had down until tonight,” Jones said.

Patterson very nearly scored late in the live quarter, when Paul threw a bomb to Richard who was behind the defense. The pass was a bit under thrown forcing Richard to slow down. He caught the pass but it was broke up by SL’s defensive backs.

“He threw a good ball and I caught it, but I had a little contact and I couldn’t hold on to it,” Richard said. “We have to clean up the mental mistakes on offense and we’ll be OK,” Richard said.

Patterson will compete in the Morgan City Jamboree, Aug. 24 at Tiger Stadium In Morgan City.