Patterson holds off Central Lafourche for 7-5 victory

The Patterson Lumberjills and the Central Lafourche Lady Trojans each put together big innings during their nondistrict contest at Patterson Monday.

The Lumberjills (7-11-1) just made their’s hurt more en route to a 7-5 victory.

Patterson jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the third inning and held off a late charge by Central Lafourche, who scored five runs in the top of the sixth.

Patterson Coach Matt Lipari said keeping teams from coming back against the Lumberjills has been problematic for the squad this year.

“We had the eerie feeling again, but the girls ended up fighting it off and we final got that ‘W’ that we needed (against) a big 5A school,” Lipari said. “It’s going to help us.”

In the bottom of the third, Patterson loaded the bases with no outs and scored their first two runs via back-to-back walks by Gabby Marcel and Emma Marin.

Alexis Bernadou then followed with a bases-clearing double to deep leftfield that scored three more runs for a 5-0 Patterson lead. Kaylee Craddock concluded the scoring with a run-scoring single to right field for a 6-0 Patterson lead.

The score remained the same until the top of the sixth when Central Lafourche (6-8) plated five runs.

Runs scored on a single to centerfield by Lela Billiot, an error, a sacrifice fly by Kinslee Ross and a two-run single by McKenzie Champagne.

Patterson added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Marcel came home on an error on a pickoff throw to third base for a 7-5 Patterson lead.

While Central Lafourche loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh, Ross hit into a fielder’s choice, and Patterson third baseman Makenna LaGarde touched third base for the final out.

Although Patterson’s big third inning hurt Central Lafourche, runners stranded on base hurt the visitors even more.

Central Lafourche stranded runners in scoring position in six innings.

“We just need to learn that whenever we have base runners on, we have to execute,” Central Lafourche Coach Kayla Prater said. “We have to have a plan, and we got to execute it. Whatever it takes, we have to learn how to get runners on, get them over and get them in.”

Knight, who came in for an inning when Patterson took the lead, earned the win. In one inning, she surrendered no runs on no hits with one walk and fanned three. Dugar earned the save. In six innings, she surrendered five runs on 10 hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Bernadou and Marcel led Patterson offensively as each finished 2-for-3 with a double, while Craddock was 2-for-3.

Bethany Babin led Central Lafourche with a 3-for-4 performance, while Maddie Hebert was 2-for-4 with a double and Erin Degruise, 1-for-3 with a double.

Hebert suffered the loss. In seven innings, she surrendered seven runs on seven hits with five walks, one hit batter and four strikeouts.