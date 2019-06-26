Football players honored were, kneeling from left, Irvin Celestine, Elijah Williams, Dajon Richard, Kai Schexnayder and Treylon Bennett. Standing, are Javin Turner, Austin Harden, Randy Paul, Tron'Yonte Clark and James Gash. Not pictured are James Butler, A.J. Robertson and Jose Rivera. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Volleyball honorees were, front row, Hayden Adams and Makenna LaGarde. On the back row are Katelyn Larson, Briyanna Butler, Kylia Gregory, Alyssa Perkins, Nyla Alexander, Brianna Simon, Emma Marin, Gabrielle Marcel and Kara Lawrence. Not pictured are Alayah Williams and Deja Dugar. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Patterson High School's boys basketball honorees this year were, from left, Austin Harden, Kai Schexnayder, Dajon Richard, Tyrone Tillman and Elijah Williams. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Patterson High School's girls basketball winners were, from left, De'Asha Williams, Randalyn Paul, Zorrie Spain and Kaylon Smith. Not pictured are Alayah Williams and Lanasia Williams. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Patterson High School baseball honorees this year are from left, Telvae Phillips, Noah Bryant, Amarea Christopher, Reid Perkins, Julius Albert, Randy Paul, Don Diaz, Logan Martin, Kadin Dinger, Joseph Larson and Dylan Fabre. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Patterson High School's golf award winners were, from left, Bryce Jones, Kade Senaca, Raven Sauce, Hunter Pinho and Thomas Cheely. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Patterson High School sports award winners
Patterson High School held its all-sports awards ceremony in early May at the school. Below are the honorees for football, volleyball, boys' and girls' basketball, baseball and golf.