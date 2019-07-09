Cameron — Team Bryce fired a 59 in the scramble formate for a first-place finish. Team members Joel Singleton, left, and Kenny Singleton, second from left, and Bryce Beaubouef,
right, receive their prize from tournament official Trey Marshall. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Bollinger Shipyards was the second- flight winner after shooting a 66. Team members Ryan Price, left, and Michael Tamporello, middle, receive their award from tournament official Tony Beaubouef. Not pictured is team member Tony Fuhrer. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Joel Singleton, left, receives his award as the tournament's Long Drive winner from tournament official Tony Beaubouef. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Ryan Price, receives his award for Closest to the Pin at the tournament from tournament official Tony Beaubouef. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Patterson High School Boosters Club Tournament winners

Tue, 07/09/2019 - 7:39pm

Patterson High School's Boosters Club held its golf tournament fundraiser at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson May 29 to benefit the school's athletic program.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019