Cameron — Team Bryce fired a 59 in the scramble formate for a first-place finish. Team members Joel Singleton, left, and Kenny Singleton, second from left, and Bryce Beaubouef,
right, receive their prize from tournament official Trey Marshall. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Bollinger Shipyards was the second- flight winner after shooting a 66. Team members Ryan Price, left, and Michael Tamporello, middle, receive their award from tournament official Tony Beaubouef. Not pictured is team member Tony Fuhrer. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Joel Singleton, left, receives his award as the tournament's Long Drive winner from tournament official Tony Beaubouef. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Ryan Price, receives his award for Closest to the Pin at the tournament from tournament official Tony Beaubouef. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Patterson High School Boosters Club Tournament winners
Patterson High School's Boosters Club held its golf tournament fundraiser at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson May 29 to benefit the school's athletic program.