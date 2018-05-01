Morgan City High School's Allie Vincent, left, stops at second base during the top-ranked Lady Tigers' 5-1 loss to No. 3 DeRidder in the Class 4A title game Saturday at Frasch Park in Sulphur. (The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio)
Morgan City High School catcher Scottie Metrejean frames a pitch for the umpire during Saturday's title game. (The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio)
Morgan City High School's Gracie Verrett slides into second base during the top-ranked Lady Tigers' 10-1 Class 4A semifinal victory against No. 4 West Ouachita at Frasch Park in Sulphur Saturday morning. (The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio)
Morgan City High School pitcher Kennedy Hebert celebrates after the final out of the Lady Tigers' semifinal victory against West Ouachita. (The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio)
Morgan City High School's Matti Rivere throws the ball back into the infield during the top-ranked Lady Tigers' 3-1 quarterfinal victory against No. 8 Grant High School at Frasch Park in Sulphur Friday. (The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio)
Morgan City High School's Nia Lightfoot slides into home plate during the Lady Tigers' contest with Grant High School. (The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio)
One last look at the MCHS Lady Tigers' run to the 4A state finals
(Photos below)