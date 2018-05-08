One last look at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Track and Field State Meet

District 8-3A swept the Class 3A high jump competition at Saturday's portion of the state track and field meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Berwick High School took the top two spots as Kenan Jones and Josh Carver each jumped 6 feet, 8 inches. Jones won the state title because he cleared the height on his second attempt, while Carver was successful on his third attempt. Kaplan's Reginald Poole Jr. placed third after jumping 6-feet, 6 inches. From left are Poole, Jones and Carver. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)