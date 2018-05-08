One last look at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Track and Field State Meet

Berwick High School's Kenan Jones receives the Class 3A Outstanding Athlete award at the conclusion of 3A competition at Saturday's Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association Track and Field State Meet. Jones won the long jump (23 feet, 7.5 inches), the high jump (6-feet, 8 inches) and finished second in the triple jump (47 feet, 2.75 inches). (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick High School's Darby Frickey, left, and Ian Valdez compete in the Class 3A 3,200-meter run during Saturday's state track and field meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Valdez won the event with a time of 10:17, while Frickey finished sixth with a time of 10:38.45. Valdez also finished eighth in the 3A 800-meter run with a time of 2:07.10. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick High School's Ian Valdez, center, won the Class 3A 3,200-meter run at Saturday's portion of the state track and field meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium. With him on the podium are Erath's Cameron Carpenter, left, who finished third, and Sterlington's Patton Sims, who was state runner-up. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Central Catholic High School's Tyler O'con placed third in the Class 1A boys javelin competition in Friday's portion of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association Track and Field State Meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium. O'con threw the javelin 162 feet, 7.75 inches. With O'con, left, is 1A champion Tripp Marcus of Cedar Creek, center, and Cedar Creek's Josh Riggs, right, who was runner-up. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick High School's 4x400-meter relay, right, placed second in Class 3A at Saturday's portion of the state track and field meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium. The Panthers relay clocked in with a time of 3:28.90. Team members are, from left, Alvin Jones, Josh Jones, Keyon Singleton and Barrett Hover. Berwick was joined on the podium by, from left, Baker High School, which placed third, and state champion Lusher Charter. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
District 8-3A swept the Class 3A high jump competition at Saturday's portion of the state track and field meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Berwick High School took the top two spots as Kenan Jones and Josh Carver each jumped 6 feet, 8 inches. Jones won the state title because he cleared the height on his second attempt, while Carver was successful on his third attempt. Kaplan's Reginald Poole Jr. placed third after jumping 6-feet, 6 inches. From left are Poole, Jones and Carver. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Patterson High School's Alero Hartman watches one of her attempts in the shot put during 3A competition Saturday during the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association Track and Field State Meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Hartman placed sixth with a throw of 33 feet, 6 inches. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Central Catholic's Cade Minton competes in the Class 1A 800-meter run at Friday's portion of the state track and field meet. Minton finished fifth with a time of 2:07.40. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick High School's Nicole Johnson was the Lady Panthers' lone competitor in girls' action at Saturday's portion of the state track and field meet. Johnson placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 89 feet, 10 inches. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick High School's Josh Jones competed individually in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter run in Class 3A at Saturday's portion of the state track and field meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Jones finished sixth in the 200-meter run with a time of 22.38 and seventh in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.17. Above, Jones, right, heads down the final stretch of the 200-meter run. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Central Catholic High School's DeDe Gant competes in the Class 1A 400-meter run at Friday's portion of the state track and field meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Gant finished eighth with a time of 51.93. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
One last look at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Track and Field State Meet
(Photos below)