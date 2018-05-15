The Berwick High School baseball team celebrates after receiving its Class 3A state championship trophy Saturday. The Panthers defeated Iota, 7-2, for the state championship at McMurry Park in Sulphur. It is Berwick's first state baseball title since 1978. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick High School senior Kyle Boudreaux throws to first base after getting the first out of a double play during Saturday's victory against Iota. Berwick played error-free defense. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick High School head baseball coach Brandon Bravata receives the game ball and 3A playoff bracket following Berwick's state championship win. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick High School junior pitcher Mitchell Sanford is awarded the Allstate Sugar Bowl Class 3A Outstanding Player award for his performance in Saturday's title game. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick junior third baseman Brett Williams tags an Iota baserunner out at third base after receiving a throw from senior catcher Lucas Hatch. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick High School's Mitchell Sanford, left, congratulates teammate Kyle Boudreaux during the team's 8-6 upset victory against top-ranked Sterlington in 3A semifinal action Thursday at McMurry Park in Sulphur. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
One final look at Berwick's state championship run
