The Berwick High School baseball team celebrates after receiving its Class 3A state championship trophy Saturday. The Panthers defeated Iota, 7-2, for the state championship at McMurry Park in Sulphur. It is Berwick's first state baseball title since 1978. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Berwick High School senior Kyle Boudreaux throws to first base after getting the first out of a double play during Saturday's victory against Iota. Berwick played error-free defense. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Berwick High School head baseball coach Brandon Bravata receives the game ball and 3A playoff bracket following Berwick's state championship win. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Berwick High School junior pitcher Mitchell Sanford is awarded the Allstate Sugar Bowl Class 3A Outstanding Player award for his performance in Saturday's title game. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Berwick junior third baseman Brett Williams tags an Iota baserunner out at third base after receiving a throw from senior catcher Lucas Hatch. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Berwick High School's Mitchell Sanford, left, congratulates teammate Kyle Boudreaux during the team's 8-6 upset victory against top-ranked Sterlington in 3A semifinal action Thursday at McMurry Park in Sulphur. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

One final look at Berwick's state championship run

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 11:31am Geoffrey Stoute

(Photos below)

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018