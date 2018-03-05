Nicholas gets 2nd chance, inks with Louisiana College

Patterson High School’s Don’tre Nicholas said he has done a lot of growing up in recent months and is thankful for a second chance to play college football.

Nicholas signed with Louisiana College during a signing ceremony Friday at Patterson High School.

The standout running back, who said he was being looked at by multiple Louisiana schools, including Louisiana Tech, Southern University and Grambling, found himself in legal trouble in September after which he said these colleges stopped recruiting him.

“What happened in September, I felt like I was a child at the moment, and going through what I went through, it made me grow up fast, and I saw the world for what it was,” he said. “Like if you do stupid

things, a lot of things (are) going to be taken away from you.”

He said that the experience made him more mature.

“Louisiana College is taking a chance on me and keeping faith in me.… To be able to express this moment with my family, … it’s priceless,” Nicholas said.

Nicholas rushed for a combined 2,107 yards on 353 carries with 22 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons. As a junior, he rushed 162 times for 940 yards and six scores, while his senior

season, he had 191 carries for 1,167 yards.

“He’s a tremendous athlete,” said former Patterson coach Ryan Stewart, who coached Nicholas as a senior. “Nothing but proud for him. Did it all for us. Played some defense but did a good job running

the ball. Ran the ball hard. Ran the ball with a lot of strength and power at the end. They’re getting a good running back in him for sure.”

While Nicholas said he originally wanted to play defense in college, he said that Louisiana College sees potential for him at running back.

Nicholas will be joined locally at Louisiana College by Berwick High alum Larenz Clark, who transferred to Louisiana College from East Texas Baptist University in the offseason. Nicholas said it would be good knowing somebody there.

“On my official visit, Larenz, he walked me around, showed me the school, showed me the campus, and it was just beautiful,” Nicholas said. “I liked it.”

He also liked that it was a Christian school.

While Nicholas is running track this spring, he also is working on his body.

“I know my body hasn’t matured, so I’m in the weight room a lot, and I’m trying to get faster (and) be more explosive.”