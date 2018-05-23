Morgan City's Stewart named bowling district MVP

Morgan City High School had three first-team All-District 3 selections, including the district MVP.

Morgan City’s Zachary Stewart was named the MVP of the district with a 205 average.

Other Morgan City first-team selections were Jonathan Spinella (193) and Zach Aucoin (191).

Morgan City had one second-team selection, Devin Hidalgo (179).

Berwick and Central Catholic each had one first-team selection. Berwick’s honoree was Abram Gilder (187), while Central Catholic’s was Dave Laubach (185).

Below is the complete all-district team:

MVP: Zachary Stewart, Morgan City (205)

First Team

Jace Adams, Houma Christian (203)

Jonathan Spinella, Morgan City (193)

Zach Aucoin, Morgan City (191)

Abram Gilder, Berwick (187)

Dave Laubach, Central Catholic (185)

Second Team

Gage Gaddis, E.D. White (182)

Devin Hidalgo, Morgan City (179)

Thomas Amador, Houma Christian (179)

Andre Bourgeois, E.D. White (177)

Dexter Trosclair, E.D. White (176)

Josh Becnel, E.D. White (176)