Morgan City's Singleton earns LSWA Class 4A All-State Boys Basketball Team Honorable Mention recognition

Morgan City High School’s Jared Singleton earned Louisiana Sports Writers Association honorable mention Class 4A All-State honors this postseason.

Singleton, a senior, had per-game averages of 15 points, four rebounds, two steals and five assists.

Morgan City Boys Basketball Coach Herman Hartman said he thought Singleton had an all-around great season

“He’s definitely primarily an offensive player, but he was able to step up his defensive performance this year the way that I asked him to,” Hartman said. “So I was definitely proud of him for playing defense the way that he played it.”

Offensively, Singleton led Morgan City in points scored.

“He was definitely our leader at the point guard position,” Hartman said. “He was consistent offensively. Never caused any problems. Did everything I asked him to do. Definitely just a diamond in the rough.

“I don’t take any credit for his skills or his abilities, because I was only able to coach him for this one season,” Hartman added. “I feel sorry for him because every year he had a different coach, but considering that, he was one great player to be able to go through that adversity of having a new coach every year but still being able to produce offensively as well as defensively and not let that discourage him.”

Jacoby Decker of Bossier was named Class 4A’s Outstanding Player, while Breaux Bridge’s Chad Pourciau is the Coach of the Year.

Other representatives from District 7-4A, which Morgan City competes in, to earn all-state recognition were Assumption’s Jaden Tyler (second team), Ellender’s Frank Robinson (honorable mention), Ellender’s Dionjahe Thomas (honorable mention), South Lafourche’s Eric Thibodaux (honorable mention), Assumption’s Marlon Robinson (honorable mention), E.D. White’s Quinn Strander (honorable mention) and Assumption’s Josh Ratcliff (honorable mention).

Additional reporting by bayoupreps.com and theadvocate.com/sports.