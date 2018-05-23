Morgan City's Amador leads area bowlers as district MVP

Several Tri-City Area girls bowlers were named to this season’s All-District 2 squad.

Morgan City led the way three selections, including the District MVP.

Mackenzie Amador was named district MVP after recording a 173 average.

Other Morgan City bowlers on the list were first-team selection Juliet Thibodeaux and second-team pick Kameron Patureau. Thibodeaux had a 157 average, while Patureau had a 137 average.

Central Catholic and Berwick each had three selections, too.

Central Catholic’s selections were led by two first-team picks, Emily Price (170) and Ashley Daigle (150). Central Catholic’s Jolie Boudreaux (130) made the second team.

Berwick was led by first-team selections Brianna Toups (154) and Shannon Derise (152). Haidyn Derise (129) earned second-team honors.

Below is the complete All-District team:

MVP: Mackenzie Amador, Morgan City, (173)

First-Team

Emily Price, Central Catholic, (170)

Juliet Thibodeaux, Morgan City, (157)

Brianna Toups, Berwick, (154)

Shannon Derise, Berwick, (152)

Ashley Daigle, Central Catholic, (150)

Second-Team

Alex Himel, Houma Christian, (142)

Kameron Patureau, Morgan City (137)

Caroline Scorsone, E.D. White, (131)

Jolie Boudreaux, Central Catholic, (130)

Haidyn Derise (Berwick), 129

Lerin Fregean (Houma Christian), 125