Morgan City will face Patterson for homecoming

Patterson High School defeated Morgan City High School 35-7 in jamboree action six week ago.

Heading into Friday’s contest, which will serve as Morgan City’s homecoming at Tiger Stadium, does Patterson Coach Don Jones take anything from that film on Morgan City into this week’s contest?

“No, not really, because I know they held some players out last week, and it’s a rival game” he said of this week’s contest, also adding the homecoming element.

Jones said he expects Morgan City High School Coach Chris Stroud, a former assistant of his at Plaquemine High, to have his team ready to play Friday.

“The thing that we got to get focused on is not making mistakes and trying to get better in our special teams and just improve, not really worry about who we’re playing but try to get better as a football team,” Jones said.

Jones said that playing on the road is tough, regardless of the opponent.

“Like I (said), it’s a rival game,” he said. “We’ve worked hard in practice this week, and I think we got a good game plan.”

Now, they have to put it into play Friday night, Jones said.

Patterson (1-3) enters Friday’s contest looking to break a three-game losing streak after starting the season with a win against West St. Mary.

A week ago, Patterson’s Tylon Walton and Kai Schexnayder took reps at quarterback in place of injured starter Louis Jones.

Coach Jones said Louis Jones would be sidelined for “a while”, so Walton and freshman Caylon Davis would work at quarterback.

In last week’s 35-20 loss to South Terrebonne, Walton passed for 180 yards with two touchdowns, both to Elijah Williams.

“Really, last week was the first time that he got three full days of practice and 95 percent of the reps, and so I thought the second half, he really came and played well,” Coach Jones said of Walton. “You can see he’s getting more confidence. Our players are getting more confidence in him, so that’s all kind of gelling together.”

Coach Jones said the more Walton plays, the more he will improve and the more the team’s confidence in him will grow.

This season, Walton has completed 11 of 28 passes for 177 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Williams is the team’s leading receiver with four catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns, while Kai Schexnayder has 12 receptions for 92 yards.

Allen Langston leads Patterson’s run game with 43 carries for 179 yards and a score, while Kyler Paul has 24 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown.

As for Morgan City (0-4), a week ago, the Tigers fell to Hanson Memorial 12-3 and is still searching for its first win of the season.

Dylan Tingle leads Morgan City’s ground game with 13 carries for 136 yards and one touchdown this season.

Khai Hartley is the Tigers’ top passer as he has completed 12 of 35 passes for 102 yards with three interceptions.

Devonta Grogan is Morgan City’s top receiver with three catches for 65 yards, while Hayden Barron has four receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.

A message left for Morgan City High School Coach Chris Stroud Wednesday seeking comment on Friday’s matchup was not returned.