Morgan City sweeps Lutcher

The Morgan City Lady Tigers defeated the Lutcher High School in Morgan City 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-23) Thursday.

Sh’Diamond Holly led Morgan City with 15 kills, five solo blocks, one block assist, three assists and 12 digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Jolee Nini, one kill, 34 assists and eight digs; Karmen Peterson, nine kills, one solo block, two assists and four digs; Jamia Francois, 10 kills; McKenzi Smith, two aces, one kill, two assists and 17 digs; Hallie Blanchard, two aces, one kill and five digs; and Nia Lightfoot, one kill, one block assist and five digs.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City won 2-1 (25-20, 20-25, 15-9).

Morgan City (18-5) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Catholic High-New Iberia.

Patterson wins

district opener

T h e P a t t e r s o n Lumberjills opened District 6-IV play with a 3-0 (25-4, 25-10, 25-9) victory against West

St. Mary at Patterson.

Gabby Marcel and Briyanna Butler led Patterson. Marcel had five aces, eight kills and eight digs, while Butler recorded five aces, nine kills and one d i g . O t h e r t o p Patterson contributors were Katelyn Larson, four aces, six kills and five digs; Emma Marin, three digs and nine assists; and Deja Dugar, one dig and five assists.

Patterson (8-5) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Westgate.