Morgan City sweeps Berwick in District 8-III action

Morgan City High School swept Berwick High School 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-17) in District 8-III action in Berwick Thursday.

No individual statistics were available for Morgan City.

Alyssa Gray and Lauren Skinner led Berwick. Gray had 13 kills, one block and 12 digs, while Skinner recorded one ace, seven kills and 10 digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Maci Broussard, two aces and 19 digs; Abby Sanford, seven digs; Ashlynn Fitter, five digs; and Morgan Toups, three blocks.

Tuesday, Berwick fell 3-0 to Vandebilt Catholic, Division III's fourth-ranked squad, in Houma.

The Lady Panthers were defeated 25-7, 25-11 and 25-17.

No individual statistics were available.

Berwick (8-7 overall, 0-2 in district) will return to action Saturday when it competes in Lutcher High School’s Annual Bulldog Volleyball Classic

The Lady Panthers will compete in bracket play against Dutchtown, St. Charles. Dutchtown is ranked No. 2 in Division 1, while St. Charles in Division IV’s No. 11-ranked team. Berwick will play Dutchtown at 11 a.m. and St. Charles at noon.

Then, the Lady Panthers will be seeded and play again in the afternoon.

Morgan City (21-6, 1-1 in district) also will compete in the tournament Saturday, facing Destrehan and Ascension Catholic. The Lady Tigers are ranked No. 5 in Division II, while Ascension Catholic is ranked No. 11 in Division V. Morgan City and Destrehan will meet at 10 a.m., and the Lady Tigers and Ascension Catholic will play at 11 a.m.

Like Berwick, Morgan City will be seeded after the first pool play round and will compete in the tournament’s afternoon portion.

CCHS sweeps competition this week

Central Catholic defeated St. John Thursday after topping West St. John in District 6-V play Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles, ranked, No. 4 in the latest Division V power rankings, defeated St. John, ranked No. 9, 3-0 (25-19, 25-8, 25-20) in Plaquemine.

Yani Johnson led Central Catholic with 13 kills, four aces and 13 blocks, while Katie Hoffpauir recorded 29 assists, three aces and six digs. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Caroline Green, 11 kills and one block; Brooke Lipari, 15 digs; and Bailee Lipari, four kills and six digs

Tuesday, Central Catholic defeated West St. John 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-10) on the road.

Johnson and Hoffpauir led Central Catholic. Johnson had 18 kills and two blocks, while Hoffpauir recorded 31 assists and 10 aces. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Brooke Lipari, six aces and nine digs, and Ava Nicar, four kills and seven digs.

Central Catholic (26-7) will return to action Saturday when it competes in Terrebonne’s Tournament.

The Lady Eagle will face Thibodaux at 8:30 a.m., Brusly at 10:30 a.m. and Thomas Jefferson at 12:30 p.m.

The teams then will be seeded and will compete with the champion eventually crowned at 7:30 p.m.

Patterson splits games.

The Patterson Lumberjills split their games this week, defeating Abbeville Wednesday but falling to Notre Dame Tuesday.

Against Abbeville Wednesday at Patterson, the Lumberjills won 3-0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-15).

Briyanna Butler led Patterson with one ace, 15 Kills, one dig and one block. Other top Patterson contributors were Emma Marin, one kill, four digs and 17 assists; Katelyn Larson, three aces, eight kills and four digs; Gabby Marcel, five aces and seven kills; Kara Lawrence, three aces, two kills, one dig and one assist; Deja Dugar, two aces and seven assists; and Nyla Alexander, three aces and two digs.

No stats were available from Tuesday’s District 2-IV contest against Division IV’s third-ranked squad, Notre Dame of Crowley.

Patterson (11-6, 2-1) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Franklin in league play.