Morgan City routs Hanson Memorial 40-6

Hanson Memorial kept things close early with Morgan City High School, but the home standing Tigers and quarterback Devonta Grogan were too much as they pulled away for a 40-6 victory Sunday.

Grogan, Morgan City’s quarterback, rushed five times for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 1 of 5 passes for 19 yards.

While Morgan City took a 7-0 lead with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter after Kerwin Francois returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown, neither teams’ offense reached the end zone until late in the first quarter.

With Morgan City facing a 1st-down-and-18 situation at its own 38-yard line, Khai Hartley, who also saw time at quarterback, was picked off by Hanson’s Stephen Rosamond. Rosamond returned the interception to the Morgan City 20.

Following a 5-yard Morgan City penalty, Rosamond brought Pierce Hanagriff in motion and handed off to him. Hanagriff then completed a 15-yard pass to an open Brian Sonnier in the end zone for a touchdown. Hanson’s two-point run was no good, but the Tigers had cut Morgan City’s lead to 7-6.

However, Grogan responded on the first offensive play of Morgan City’s next drive when he kept the ball and raced 58 yards for a touchdown with 2:50 remaining in the first quarter for a 14-6 Morgan City lead.

From then on, the rest of the game was all Morgan City as the Tigers reached the end zone with three more rushing touchdowns in the first half and added a second-half passing touchdown.

Morgan City scored on three of its next four offensive possessions in the first half as Fabre reached the end zone on a 2-yard run with 10:46 left in the second quarter, while Dylan Tingle scored on a 12-yard run with 5:05 remaining in the half.

Grogan closed the half with a 59-yard touchdown run with no time left on the clock for a 34-6 Morgan City lead.

The Tigers scored their second-half touchdown on their first drive as Hartley connected with Griffin for an 8-yard touchdown completion with 7:40 remaining in the third quarter for a 40-6 Morgan City lead.

Rangel finished the game 4-for-6 on point-after attempts.

The Morgan City-Hanson contest was played two days after it initially was schedule because of a self-admitted error by Thibodaux-based South Central Football Officials Association assignment secretary Danny Gunn. Gunn said Friday he accidentally left the Morgan City-Hanson contest off his master list for this week. Therefore, no officials were sent to the game.

After an approximate 40-minute wait with Morgan City Principal Mickey Fabre and Morgan City Head Coach Chris Stroud periodically on the phone, the game was rescheduled for Sunday.

In Sunday’s contest, Morgan City finished with 317 yards of offense, while Hanson had 103 total yards.

Tingle added six carries for 32 yards and a touchdown, and Fabre had eight carries for 28 yards and a score for the Tigers.

Hartley also completed 3 of 4 passes for 11 yards and a touchdown.

Griffin led the team’s receivers with three catches for 31 yards and a score.

Rosamond was Hanson’s leading rusher with 14 carries for 35 yards.

Through the air, Rosamond completed 7 of 12 passes for 59 yards with two interceptions.

Hanagriff was 1 of 1 passing for 15 yards and a score.

Sonnier led Hanson’s receivers with 2 catches for 20 yards and a score.

Hanson will return to action Friday, hosting Westminster Christian at 7 p.m.

Morgan City also will be at home Friday, hosting North Central at 7 p.m.