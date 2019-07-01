Morgan City High School honored its boys track and field team during its awards ceremony in early May at the school. Award winners were, from left, Deondre Grogan, Zion Landry, Ahmad Hawkins, Jake Arceneaux and Devonta Grogan. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Morgan City High School's Fancy Dancer award winners were, from left, Hena Morgan, Paytin Taylor and Matison LeBlanc. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Student Athletic Trainer Jacie Daigle was recognized for her work. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Morgan City High School girls bowling award winners were, from left, MacKenzie Amador, Juliet Thibodeaux and Aymie Pearce. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Girls track and field award winners were Jacie Daigle, left, and Mariah Pleasant. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Among the boys soccer award winners was Dylan Mayon. Not pictured are Jose Aguilera, Helder Hernandez, Denis Benitez-Lopez and Keny Valle-Ramos. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Boys bowling award wnners included Devin Mayon, left, and Ryan Armond. Not pictured is Kyle Waldron. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Among the Morgan City girls soccer winners was Brynn Stephens. Not pictured are Brysa Zamudio, Angie Sagastizado, Kaitlynn Mayon, Janel Fernandez, Lexus Pyle and Hayden Trotter. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Morgan City High School's cheerleading award winner was Dru Gros, left. With her is cheerleading sponsor Brittany Cranche. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Morgan City High School sports awards
Morgan City High School held its all-sports awards ceremony in early May. Below are some of the award winners.