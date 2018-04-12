Morgan City High School run-rules Berwick, 10-0

The Morgan City Lady Tigers concluded their regular season Wednesday with a 10-0 run-rule victory against Berwick in five innings in Morgan City.

The Lady Tigers scored two runs in the first, five in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.

Morgan City outhit Berwick, 10-2.

Kennedy Hebert earned the win. In five innings, she tossed a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Of the 62 pitches she threw, 48 were for strikes.

Offensively, McKenzi Smith led Morgan City with a 2-for-3 performance with a double, three RBIs and a run. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were: Allie Vincent, 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, a stolen base and a run; Gracie Verrett, 2-for-2, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs; Reilee Bailey, 2-for-3, an RBI and two runs; Matti Rivere, 1-for-3, a double and two runs; and Hebert, 1-for-3, an RBI and a run.

Tuesday, Morgan City defeated Riverside, 5-0, in Morgan City.

Morgan City scored two runs in the first and three more in the third.

The Lady Tigers outhit Riverside, 6-1.

Hebert earned the complete-game victory. In seven innings, she surrendered one hit and fanned 14.

Offensively, Hebert led Morgan City with a 2-for-3 performance with an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were: Haylie Crappell, 1-for-3, with two RBIs, a stolen base and a run; and Scottie Metrejean, 1-for-2, an RBI and a stolen base.

Morgan City (21-4) now will await its postseason opponent, which will be announced Thursday. The Lady Tigers will host in the first round.

Berwick drops two

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell twice in as many days to conclude the regular season.

A day after falling to Ascension Catholic, 10-2, on the road, Berwick fell to Morgan City, 10-0, in five innings in Morgan City Wednesday.

In Wednesday’s loss, the Lady Tigers scored two runs in the first, five in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.

Morgan City outhit Berwick, 10-2.

Bronwyn Colbert suffered the loss for Berwick, In 2.1 innings, she surrendered five runs (five earned) on three hits with four walks and one strikeout.

Offensively, Brittany Roberie led Berwick with a 1-for-2 performance with a stolen base, while Maddie Carline was 1-for-2.

Tuesday, Ascension Catholic scored two runs each in the bottom of the second, and after Berwick tied the score at 2 in the top of the third, Ascension Catholic countered with two more runs in the bottom of the third for a 4-2 lead. The home team added four runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth for the final margin.

Ascension Catholic outhit Berwick, 16-6.

Morgan Toups suffered the loss. In four innings, she surrendered 10 runs (eight earned) on 14 hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Carline led Berwick with a 3-for-4 performance with a triple and two RBIs, while Hannah Beadle was 2-for-3 with a run.

Berwick (11-19) now will await its postseason opponent and destination for the first round, both of which will be announced Thursday.

Patterson falls

to Thibodaux

The Patterson Lumberjills dropped their regular-season finale to Thibodaux, 9-8, in eight innings in nondistrict action in Thibodaux Tuesday.

While Thibodaux led 1-0 in the first and 3-0 after three complete, Patterson tied the game at 3 in the top of the fifth.

Thibodaux countered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth before Patterson tied the game back at 6 in the top of the sixth and took an 8-6 lead after the top of the seventh.

However, Thibodaux tied the game at 8 in the bottom of the seventh before plating the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth.

No individual stats were available.

Patterson (11-15) now will await its postseason opponent, which will be announced Thursday. The Lumberjills likely will be on the road in the first round.