Morgan City High School girls tennis team competing at state

The Morgan City High School Lady Tiger tennis team began Division II state tournament play at the University of Louisiana at Monroe Thursday. Team members participating include, from left, Katelyn Gautreaux, Faith Crappell, Niki Ring, Jolee Nini and Karmen Peterson. Ring will compete in singles action, while Gautreaux and Peterson will team in doubles along with Crappell and Nini. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Kelly Jo Aucoin)