Morgan City, Berwick 2-0 on 1st day of MCHS volleyball tournament

Morgan City and Berwick High schools finished 2-0 on the first day of Morgan City High School’s volleyball tournament.

Morgan City defeated New Iberia 2-1 (19-25, 25-19, 15-8) and Patterson 2-0 (27-25, 25-14).

Meanwhile, Berwick defeated South Terrebonne 2-0 (25-16, 25-20) and West St. Mary 2-0 (25-8, 25-12).

Patterson finished 1-1, defeating Ellender 2-0 (25-16, 25-14) and falling to Morgan City.

No individual statistics were available from the matches.

The trio of Tri-City Area teams will return to action in the tournament Saturday. Morgan City High School will face Destrehan at 8:30 a.m. and Ellender at 10:30 a.m., both in the Ogden E. “Oggie” Stansbury Multi-Purpose Building. Patterson will play Destrehan at 9:30 a.m. at New Iberia at 12:30 p.m., both in the multi-purpose building, while Berwick will meet Sam Houston at 9:30 a.m. and Hahnville at 12:30 p.m., both at Morgan City Junior High School.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, Morgan City won at Delcambre 3-1 (25-9, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15), Patterson was victorious at Abbeville 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-17) and Berwick fell on the road to Catholic High of New Iberia 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-17).

No individual stats were available from these matches.

CCHS defeats

South Lafourche

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles defeated South Lafourche 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-23).

Katie Hoffpauir and Yani Johnson led the squad. Hoffpauir had six kills, 26 assists, one ace and 15 digs, while Johnson had 21 kills, one ace, five digs and four solo blocks.

Other top Central Catholic contributors were Symone Wiggins, one ace, two assists and 14 digs; Rachel Rogers, 11 digs; Ava Nicar, three kills, one ace and seven digs; Emily Lipari, one ace and five digs; Natalie Sloane, one dig and three solo blocks; and Kennedy Grizzaffi, two kills and two solo blocks.

Tuesday, Central Catholic fell at home to Dominican 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-10).

No individual stats were submitted.

Central Catholic will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Lafayette Christian Academy in a 6 p.m. contest.