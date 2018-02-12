Central Catholic recognized its volleyball athletic award winners during a Jan. 31 ceremony. Recipients were, from left, Sydney Williams, Caroline Green, Brooke Lipari, Yani Johnson, Quincee Wiggins, Taylor Picou, Ava Nicar, Katie Hoffpauir and Brooke Lipari. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
Central Catholic High School recognized its senior football players during an awards ceremony Jan.31. Seniors are, kneeling from left, Braxton Alcina, Matthew Guarisco, Cade Minton, Dominic Skipper, Isaiah Skipper and Tyler Longman. Standing, are Graham Copeland, Ethan Whittington, Cy Colgin, Cooper LeBlanc, Chris Singleton and Tyler O'con. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)
More Central Catholic volleyball, football award winners
