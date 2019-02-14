MCHS will travel to face DeRidder Thursday

Morgan City High School will begin Class 4A girls’ basketball playoff action Thursday when it travels to face DeRidder High School in a 6 p.m. contest.

Morgan City enters the contest as the No. 27 seed, while DeRidder is the No. 6 seed.

DeRidder finished the regular season with a 21-12 mark, including an 8-0 record in District 3-4A action.

The Lady Dragons are led by Domonique Davis, who signed with the LSU women’s basketball team in November, according to KPLC Channel 7 in Lake Charles.

“DeRidder is a good ball club. … (Davis) is a real good ballplayer,” Morgan City High School Coach Duriel Singleton said. “She’s a scorer, a dribbler. She controls the whole team. Now the rest of the team, watching film on them, they’re about on our level, so I think if we can do good things and keep the ball out of (Davis’) hands and put some pressure on her, anything can happen.”

DeRidder enters the playoffs having won their last three games, closing the season with a 44-18 victory against Buckeye in district play.

Morgan City enters the playoffs with a 12-13 mark. The Lady Tigers finished 1-4 in District 7-4A action but faced a slate that now features four teams in the Class 4A top 10 in South Terrebonne at No. 4, Ellender at No. 5, South Lafourche at No. 8 and Assumption at No. 10.

The Lady Tigers, who enter the playoffs on a three-game losing streak, concluded their regular season with a 66-29 loss to Ellender.

“We played good this year,” Singleton said. “We played some good ball. We played some bad ball. My younger kids, they got a lot of chances to get on the court.”

With having played such a tough district schedule, he said that facing DeRidder wouldn’t be a culture shock.

“We just got to go out there and just play basketball,” Singleton said. “We can’t go out there and play scared. We played three or four real good teams, even Vandebilt was a real good team that could play on a high level any given night. It’s not going to be like a wake up where ‘oh, they’re so good.’ No, if we go out there and we play basketball like we know we’re supposed to play basketball, anything can happen.”