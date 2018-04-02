MCHS tops South Terrebonne for second-straight win

The Morgan City Tigers won their second-straight District 7-4A contest Saturday with a 14-7 win against South Terrebonne in Morgan City.

While Morgan City trialed 3-2 after an inning, the Tigers knotted the score at 5 after two complete.

South Terrebonne again took the lead at 6-5 in the top of the fourth before Morgan City took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame with six runs for an 11-6 advantage.

The Tigers added one run in the fifth, and two more in the bottom of the sixth after South Terrebonne plated a run in the top of the frame.

South Terrebonne outhit Morgan City, 10-9, but the visitors walked 11 batters and hit eight more.

Morrquise Charles led Morgan City’s offense with a 3-for-4 performance with three RBIs and a run. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were: Caleb Landry, 1-for-1, with a double and two RBIs; Mitchell Mancuso, 1-for-4, a double, an RBI and two runs; William LaRocca, 2-for-3, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs; Alex Brocato, 1-for-4, an RBI and a run; Gage Hirschmann, 1-for-4, an RBI; and Logan Tingle, an RBI, three stolen bases and two runs.

Hirschmann earned the win in relief of Charles. In 6.2 innings, Hirschmann surrendered four runs (three earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts.

Charles surrendered three runs (three earned) on two hits with four walks and one strikeout in 0.1 innings.

Wednesday, Morgan City snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-5 win against South Terrebonne in Bourg.

Morgan City rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the top of the seventh with four runs for a 6-4 lead.

The Tigers held on in the bottom of the seventh as South Terrebonne plated a run.

Early on, Morgan City led 1-0 after two innings and increased its lead to 2-0 after the top of the sixth.

South Terrebonne scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 4-2 lead.

Morgan City outhit South Terrebonne, 13-6.

Logan Tingle earned the win. In six innings, he surrendered five runs (five earned) on six hits with seven walks, three hit batters and four strikeouts.

Chris Pitre earned the save in relief of Tingle. In one inning, Pitre surrendered three walks and fanned two.

Offensively, LaRocca led Morgan City with a 3-for-4 performance with two RBIs. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were: Kade Dupre, 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run; Charles and Tingle, each 2-for-4 with a run; and Landry and Ross Albritton, each 1-for-4, with an RBI.

Tuesday, Morgan City fell to E.D. White, 11-4, on the road.

While Morgan City took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, E.D. White responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame and one in the bottom of the second for a 3-1 lead.

Morgan City cut its lead to 3-2 in the top of the third, but E.D. White responded with three runs apiece in the third and fourth innings and one run each in the fifth and sixth innings for an 11-2 lead.

Morgan City scored two runs in the top of the seventh.

Charles suffered the loss. In two innings, he surrendered six runs (three earned) on three hits with one hit batter and five walks.

LaRocca led Morgan City’s offense with a 2-for-3 performance. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were Mancuso, 1-for-4 with an RBI, and Tingle, two RBIs.

Morgan City (10-13 overall, 2-2 in district) will return to action Monday when it travels to face North Vermilion in nondistrict action.

Patterson splits doubleheader with Kaplan

The Patterson Lumberjacks split a District 8-3A doubleheader with Kaplan on the road Saturday, falling 7-5 in game one before rebounding with a 7-5 win in game two.

In game two, each team scored three runs in the first inning, while Patterson took a 4-3 lead in the second.

Kaplan tied the game at 4 in the top of the third, before Patterson took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 7-4 advantage.

Kaplan added a run in the top of the fifth.

Patterson outhit Kaplan, 10-8, while each team committed five errors.

Of Patterson’s seven runs, four were earned, while of Kaplan’s five runs, just one was earned.

Joseph Larson earned the win. In five innings, he surrendered five runs (one earned) on six hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Reid Perkins pitched two innings of relief and surrendered two hits but fanned two.

Offensively, Hayden Pinho led Patterson with a 3-for-4 performance with two RBIs and two runs. Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Brandt Lightsey, 2-for-3 with an RBI; Perkins, 2-for-4, three runs; Randy Paul, 1-for-2, a double, an RBI and two runs; and Larson, 1-for-3, two RBIs.

In game one, Kaplan rallied with seven unanswered runs to erase a 5-0 deficit for an eventual 7-5 victory.

Trailing 5-0 heading to the bottom of the third, Kaplan scored one run in the frame before adding three runs apiece in the fourth and sixth innings.

Patterson scored all of its runs in the top of the third.

Kaplan outhit Patterson, 10-7.

Larson, the last of three Patterson pitchers used, suffered the loss. In one inning, he surrendered two runs (two earned) on four hits with one strikeout.

Lightsey started for Patterson and received a no-decision. In four innings, he surrendered four runs (one earned) on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Offensively, Paul led Patterson with a 1-for-2 performance with a grand slam, four RBIs, a stolen base and a run. Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Pinho, 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run, and Jaylon Jennings, 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base.

Tuesday, Patterson routed David Thibodaux, 24-5.

Patterson broke open the game in the top of the seventh inning when it scored 15 runs.

Already ahead 9-5 after the top of the sixth, the Lumberjacks exploded in the top of the seventh with the big scoring output before keeping David Thibodaux off the scoreboard in its final at bat.

Early on, Patterson took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and added two runs apiece in the third and fourth innings for an 8-0 advantage.

David Thibodaux cut its deficit to 8-3 in the bottom of the fifth, and after Patterson scored a run in the top of the sixth, the home team scored two more in the bottom of the frame to trim its deficit to 9-5.

Patterson outhit David Thibodaux, 15-9. The home team’s pitchers combined to surrender 13 walks and hit three batters.

Larson earned the win. In three innings, he surrendered two runs (two earned) on three hits with one walk, one hit batter and three strikeouts.

Paul led Patterson with a 3-for-6 day with a triple, a grand slam, six RBIs and three runs. Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Pinho, 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and three runs; Lightsey, 2-for-5, a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and a run; Noah Bryant, 2-for-2, two RBIs, three stolen bases and four runs; Larson, 2-for-4, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs; Yoan Soria, 2-for-4, an RBI and two runs; Perkins, three RBIs and three runs; and Dylan Fabre, an RBI and a run.

Patterson (9-11, 3-3) will continue District 8-3A action Tuesday when it travels to face Erath at 6 p.m.

Berwick wins twice

The Berwick Panthers routed Erath, 15-5, in Erath in District 8-3A action Saturday.

Berwick took control of the game with a combined 10 runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Tied at 2 entering the top of the fourth, Berwick scored six runs in the frame for an 8-2 lead.

After Erath cut its deficit to 8-5 in the bottom of the fourth, Berwick responded with four runs in the top of the fifth for a 12-5 lead.

The Panthers added three runs in the top of the seventh.

Berwick outhit Erath, 17-5.

However, it was an error-filled game as the teams combined for 10 miscues. Berwick had four and Erath, six.

Of Berwick’s 15 runs, just seven were earned, while of Erath’s five runs, just one was earned.

Kyle Pitre earned the win in relief of Mitchell Sanford. In 2.2 innings, Pitre surrendered three runs (none earned) on one hit with one walk and fanned six.

Sanford started the game and surrendered two runs (one earned) on two hits with two walks, three hit batters and two strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

Seth Canty finished the game for Berwick. In two innings, he surrendered two hits.

Offensively, Lucas Hatch led Berwick with a 4-for-6 day with a triple and three RBIs. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were: Brett Williams, 3-for-5 with an RBI, two stolen bases and three runs; Kyle Boudreaux, 2-for-3, a double, an RBI and two runs; Pitre, 2-for-6, a double, two RBIs and a stolen base; Patrick Robertson, 2-for-3, a stolen base and two runs; Chad LaGrange, 2-for-4, a run; Reid Wiley, 1-for-2, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; and Zeph Hoffpauir, 1-for-4, an RBI.

Wednesday, Berwick defeated Hanson, 9-5, in Franklin.

Berwick led 2-1 after an inning, 4-1 after two complete and added a run in the third and four in the fourth for a 9-1 lead.

Hanson scored four runs in the fifth but could get no closer.

Berwick outhit Hanson, 12-8. Seven of the Panthers hits went for extra bases.

Hatch led Berwick’s offense with a 2-for-4 performance with a home run, three RBIs and a run. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were Robertson, 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs; Sanford, 2-for-5, two doubles, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; Pitre, 2-for-3, a double and a run; Wiley, 1-for-3, a double and a run; LaGrange, 1-for-4, a double and a run; and Williams, an RBI.

Robertson earned the win. In 3.3 innings, he surrendered one run (one earned) on four hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Berwick (13-7, 3-0) will return to action Monday when it hosts Erath in District 8-3A action. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. No junior varsity will be played. The game is a makeup of Thursday’s rainout.

CCHS falls twice

Central Catholic was run-ruled by E.D. White, 11-1, in six innings on the road Wednesday.

While the Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, E.D. White scored two in the bottom of the third, one in the fourth, six in the fifth and two more in the bottom of the sixth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.

E.D. White outhit Central Catholic, 14-2.

Thomas Mire suffered the loss. In 3.2 innings, he surrendered three runs (three earned) on seven hits with five walks and two strikeouts.

Offensively, Hunter Daigle led Central Catholic with a 1-for-2 performance with an RBI.

Tuesday, Central Catholic fell to Brusly, 9-1, on the road.

No individual statistics were available.

Central Catholic (12-8) will resume District 7-1A action Tuesday when it travels to New Iberia to face Highland Baptist in a 4 p.m. contest.

Berwick falls

to Kaplan (softball)

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell to Kaplan, 8-1, in District 8-3A action in Kaplan Tuesday.

Kaplan scored one run apiece in the first and third innings before scoring six more in the fourth for an 8-0 advantage.

Berwick scored a run in the top of the fifth.

Berwick was outhit 9-3, while just one of Kaplan’s eight runs was earned.

Bronwyn Colbert suffered the loss. In 4.1 innings, she surrendered eight runs (one earned) on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Offensively, Berwick’s top hitters were: Madison Carline, 1-for-2; Maci Broussard, 1-for-3, a run; Hannah Henry, 1-for-3, a stolen base; and Hannah Beadle, an RBI.

Berwick (8-14 overall, 2-5 in district) will return to action Monday when it faces Patterson at Patterson in a District 8-3A makeup game from their Thursday rainout. Junior varsity action is set for a 4 p.m. start with varsity to follow.