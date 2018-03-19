MCHS records 3-0 mark in Brusly's tournament

Morgan City High School finished 3-0 at Brusly’s tournament this weekend with wins against two top 10 teams in Class 3A and another against a Class 4A team just out the top 10 in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association power rankings.

The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 4A power rankings, run-ruled Beau Chene, ranked No. 11 in Class 4A, 12-2, Saturday in its finale. Earlier Saturday, Morgan City defeated Caldwell Parish, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, 5-4, earlier Saturday. Caldwell Parish was a Class 3A quarterfinalist a year ago.

Friday, Morgan City shut out Brusly, 2-0. Brusly, the defending Class 3A runner-up and a 3A powerhouse, is ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 3A power rankings.

Against Beau Chene, Morgan City broke open a close game with a combined 11 runs in the second and third innings.

Tied at 1 after an inning, Morgan City scored six runs in the second for a 7-1 lead.

After Beau Chene cut its deficit to 7-2 in the top of the third, Morgan City scored five runs in the bottom of the third for a 12-2 lead.

Morgan City outhit Beau Chene, 12-5, while Beau Chene committed three errors to Morgan City’s lone miscue.

Kennedy Hebert and Allie Vincent led Morgan City’s offense. Hebert finished 2-for-2 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs, while Vincent was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were Haylie Crappell, 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run; McKenzi Smith, 2-for-3, two runs; Nia Lightfoot, 1-for-3, an RBI and two runs; and Scottie Metrejean, 1-for-3, an RBI.

Hebert earned the win. In five innings, she surrendered two earned runs on five hits with two walks, one hit batter and seven strikeouts.

Earlier Saturday, Crappell lifted Morgan City to a victory against Caldwell Parish with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-4 win.

Crappell gave Morgan City the win when she drove home Vincent after connecting on a pitch, facing an 0-1 count.

Early on, Caldwell Parish took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, while Morgan City tied the score at 1 n the bottom of the second.

Caldwell retook the lead at 2-1 in the top of the fourth and extended its lead to 4-1 in the top of the fifth.

Morgan City tied the game at 4 in the bottom of the sixth.

Caldwell Parish outhit Morgan City, 6-5, and committed three errors to Morgan City’s two miscues.

Crappell led the Morgan City offense with a 2-for-4 performance with an RBI and a run. Other top Morgan City offensive performers were Hannah Prado, 1-for-1 with two RBIs, and Madalyn Hebert and Hallie Blanchard, an RBI apiece

Hebert earned the win. In seven innings, she surrendered four earned runs on six hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

Against Brusly, Morgan City scored a run in the first and another in the sixth.

In what was a duel between Morgan City’s Kennedy Hebert and Brusly’s Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, the two pitchers combined for 26 strikeouts and in all, surrendered just three hits.

Hebert earned the win as she tossed a one-hitter. In seven innings, she surrendered five walks and fanned 10.

In the loss, Comeaux tossed a two-hitter. In seven innings, she surrendered two runs (one earned) on two hits with one walk, one hit batter and 16 strikeouts.

Metrejean led Morgan City’s offense with a 1-for-3 performance with a double and an RBI.

Morgan City (10-3) will return to action Tuesday when it begins District 7-4A action at Assumption.

CCHS finishes 2-0

Central Catholic finished 2-0 this weekend at Cecilia’s round robin, defeating Crowley and Cecilia.

Against Cecilia, Central Catholic won 7-1.

Central Catholic broke open a close game in the fourth inning. Ahead just 2-1, the Lady Eagles scored four runs in the frame and added another in the sixth.

Early on, Central Catholic took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, while Cecilia responded with a run in the top of the third.

Haley Fontenot earned the win. In 1.2 innings, she fanned one.

Olivia Black also pitched 5.1 innings and surrendered four hits, but fanned four.

Offensively, Taylor Picou and Bailee Lipari led Central Catholic. Picou was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs, while Lipari was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors were Fontenot, 1-for-4 with a double and two runs; Shelbie Mabile, 2-for-3; and Brooke Lipari, an RBI and a run.

In Saturday’s first game, Central Catholic defeated Crowley, 10-8.

Crowley took as much as a 6-2 lead after two innings, but Central Catholic worked itself back into the game. Central Catholic scored a run in the fourth and two in the fifth to cut its deficit to 6-5.

After Crowley extended its lead to 7-5 in the bottom of the fifth, Central Catholic erupted for four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 9-7 lead. Each team scored a run in the seventh.

Sara Thomas earned the win. In 6.2 innings, she surrendered six earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts.

In 0.1 innings of relief, Fontenot fanned one.

Offensively, Picou led Central Catholic with a 4-for-5 performance with a double, a home run, two RBIs and four runs. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors were Bailee Lipari, 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run; Alanni Landry, 2-for-4, an RBI and a run; Mabile, 2-for-4, a double; and Kelly Russo, 1-for-3, an RBI.

Central Catholic (15-2) will resume District 7-1A action at home Tuesday when it hosts Vermilion Catholic in a 5 p.m. contest. The two teams last met in the state semifinals a year ago in a game that Vermilion Catholic won 10-9 on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh. The Screaming Eagles finished the season as state runner-up.

Patterson finishes

the weekend 1-2

Patterson High School finished 1-2 this weekend at St. James’ tournament with a win against Central Lafourche and losses to St. James and H.L. Bourgeois.

The Lumberjills began the tournament Friday with an 8-7 loss to St. James.

Saturday, Patterson defeated Central Lafourche, 13-7, but fell to H.L. Bourgeois, 10-6.

Thursday, Patterson fell to Erath, 7-3, in District 8-3A action at Patterson.

No individual statistics were available for any of these games.

Patterson (8-10) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Kaplan at 4 p.m. in district play.