MCHS qualifies 1 for state at regional meet

Morgan City High School qualified one competitor for the state track and field meet during the Region III-4A meet at South Terrebonne High School last week.

Morgan City High School’s Deondre Grogan made the cut in the 400-meter dash after a third-place finish at regionals with a time of 50.61.

Below are all of Morgan City’s regional participants’ results:

Males

400 meter dash: 3, Deondre Grogan, 50.61.

200 meter dash: 8, Zion Landry, 23.72.

Females

Shot put: 5, Jacelyn Bouillon, 29-05.50.

4 x 200 meter relay: 6, 1:48.73, Jaden Walker, Hailey Lewis, Alisha Singleton, Sh’Diamond Holly.

4 x 100 meter relay: 8, 51.76, Jaden Walker, Hailey Lewis, Alisha Singleton, Sh’Diamond Holly.