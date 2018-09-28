MCHS places 2nd at Northeast's volleyball tournament

Morgan City High School’s volleyball team placed second in the Essie B. Huggins Division of the fourth annual Northeast “Slammin’ Volleyball Classic” Saturday.

Morgan City finished the tournament with a 5-1 mark, defeating Family Christian, Zachary, Ursuline Academy, Tara and Hammond before falling to Lee Magnet in the finals. Lee is ranked No. 3 in Division II in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division II power rankings, while Morgan City is ranked No. 5 in Division III.

Against Family Christian, Morgan City won 2-0 (25-3, 25-6).

Sh’Diamond Holly led Morgan City with five aces, 12 kills, one dig and one assist. Other top Morgan City contributors were Karmen Peterson, seven aces, five kills and one dig; Jolee Nini, one ace and 11 assists; McKenzi Smith, five aces; and Hallie Blanchard, three aces and one dig

Against Zachary, Morgan City won 2-0 (25-9, 25-5).

Holly led Morgan City with 15 kills, four blocks and one assist, while Nini had Nini, one ace, 17 assists and two digs. Smith added four aces and four digs to round out Morgan City’s leaders.

Against Ursuline, Morgan City won 2-0 (25-23, 25-23).

Peterson, Holly and Nini led Morgan City. Peterson had three aces, 10 kills, two blocks, while Holly had two aces, nine kills, one block and two assists. Nini added one ace, one kill, 16 assists and one dig. Other top Morgan City contributors were Smith, one ace and five digs; Nia Lightfoot, two blocks and five digs; and Jamia Francois, one kill, one block and two digs.

Against Tara, Morgan City won 2-0 (25-10, 25-14).

Holly led Morgan City with four aces, 11 kills, two blocks and one assist. Other top Morgan City contributors were Mary Vincent, one ace, one kill, five assists and one dig; and Nini, three aces, 10 assists and one dig.

Against Hammond, Mor-gan City won 2-1 (25-18, 23-25, 15-13).

Holly and Nini led Morgan City. Holly had three aces, 10 kills, four blocks and 12 digs; and Nini had one ace, 18 assists and four digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Peterson, five kills, three blocks and three digs; Stephens, six digs; and Deryon Johnson, two kills, two blocks and two digs

Against Lee Magnet, Mor-gan City fell 2-0 (25-17, 25-23).

Holly led Morgan City with one ace, 12 kills, one block and one assist. Other top Morgan City contributors were Nini, one kill, 13 assists and five digs; Peterson, four aces, four kills, one block and one assist; Blanchard, eight digs; and Smith, one ace and five digs.

Thursday, Morgan City fell at Assumption 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-18)

Holly and Nini led Morgan City. Holly had one ace, 11 kills, three digs and two assists, while Nini recorded 21 assists and four digs. Other top Morgan City con-tributors were Peterson, six kills, one dig, three blocks and one assist; Lightfoot, three kills, three blocks and four digs; Francois, four kills, one block and one dig; Johnson, two kills, two blocks and one dig; Smith, one assist and three digs; and Stephens, one ace and three digs.

Morgan City (17-5) will re-turn to action Thursday when it hosts Lutcher. Junior varsity is set for a 5 p.m. start with varsity to follow at 6 p.m.

Berwick falls to

South Terrebonne

Berwick High School fell to Division II’s fourth-ranked squad, South Terrebonne, 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-17).

Berwick, ranked No. 15 in Division III, had six blocks in the loss.

Top Berwick contributors were Alyssa Gray, one ace, seven kills and eight digs; Lauren Skinner, two aces, three kills, one block and six digs; Maci Broussard, 20 digs; Ashlynn Fitter, two aces and 11 digs; Ryleigh Arnold, two kills, three blocks and three digs; Katie Conrad, five kills and one block; and Abby Sanford, seven digs

Berwick (5-5) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Patterson.

CCHS falls to

South Lafourche

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles fell to South Lafourche High School 3-0 (25-20, 29-27, 25-22) at home Thursday.

Central Catholic, ranked No. 1 in Division V, had 12 blocks.

Yani Johnson and Katie Hoffpauir led the squad. Johnson had 18 kills, two digs and seven solo blocks, while Hoffpauir recorded three kills, 28 assists, one ace and eight digs. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors were Brooke Lipari, 13 digs; Caroline Green, three kills, one dig and five solo blocks; Bailee Lipari, one kill and eight digs; and Emma Sim-mons, five digs.

Wednesday, Central Catholic defeated John Curtis 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-23) on the road.

Central Catholic had six aces and 19 solo blocks.

Johnson and Hoffpauir led Central Catholic’s offense. Johnson had 15 kills, one ace, four digs and nine solo blocks, while Hoffpauir had two kills, 26 assists and two digs. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Brooke Lipari one kill, two aces and 31 digs; Green, five kills and nine solo blocks; Bailee Lipari, two aces, nine digs and one solo block; Simmons, one ace and 10 digs; and Ava Nicar, three kills and seven digs.

Central Catholic (13-3) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Terrebonne.