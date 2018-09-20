MCHS hosts Donaldsonville looking for 3rd straight win

Morgan City High School will look to win its third straight game when it hosts Donaldsonville High School in its final nondistrict contest Friday.

Morgan City enters the matchup after outscoring Hanson Memorial and North Central a combined 100-12 in the last two contests.

A week ago, the Tigers rolled up more than 320 yards rushing with nine touchdowns on the ground.

But things will get tougher for the Tigers this week as they face Class 3A Donaldsonville, a team that enters Friday’s contest with a 2-1 mark. Donaldsonville defeated Port Allen 32-0 a week ago.

Morgan City High School Coach Chris Stroud said they remind him of Patterson.

“They’re real big up front both on offense and the D-line, but they’re young,” Stroud said. “They lost of experience last year, but the kids they have are real good looking football players. They’re just inexperienced on the line.”

The offense includes wide receivers Jeffery Johnson and Christian Bell, who Stroud described as “two real good skill guys, probably going to be D-1 guys.” He said both likely run a 4.4 to 4.5 40-yard dash.

Offensively, Donaldsonville is mainly a spread offense.

“They do get in some two-back sets and run right at you with that big offensive line, but because of the athletes, they like to get in the spread,” Stroud said. “They’ll throw it to their receivers. They’ll run the jet sweep game, do a lot of different things.”

Stroud said the squad’s best position is their secondary.

“They got a lot of speed,” he said. “They play well in the secondary.”

As for the defense, he said that they will line up in a four-man front and they will blitz.

“Most of the time they’re either sending pressure or bluffing pressure (to) try to confuse you,” Stroud said. “They’ve got a real good D-line. They’re just young, a couple of sophomores and a junior, but they’re really good looking kids.”

Devonta Grogan leads Morgan City’s offense. He has carried the ball 19 times for 287 yards and four touchdowns, while he has completed 7 of 12 passes for 118 yards with one interception.

Kerwin Francois is his top receiver with three catches for 75 yards.