MCHS to host Hanson in home opener Friday

The Morgan City High School Tigers will host Hanson Memorial in its home opener Friday at Tiger Stadium.

Both teams enter the contest 0-1. Morgan City fell in week 1 34-7 at Berwick, while Hanson fell to St. Edmund 45-12.

Last week, St. Edmund took a 38-0 halftime lead en route to the victory.

The Blue Jays rushed 32 times for 261 yards.

Hanson scored its points in the final quarter as Stephan Rosamond hit receiver Brandon Loustait for a 19-yard touchdown, while Collin Faucheaux completed an 81-yard touchdown pass to Pierce Hanagriff.

In Morgan City’s loss, the Tigers trailed 14-0 at halftime before Berwick outscored Morgan City 20-7 in the third quarter for the eventual final score.

Morgan City quarterback Tate Alcina completed 4 of 10 passes for 65 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Hayden Barron was his top receiver with two receptions for 49 yards and a score.

Mitchell Mancuso led the Tigers’ ground game with eight carries for 29 yards.

As a team, Morgan City totaled 234 yards of offense (141 passing and 93 rushing).

Defensively, Morgan City surrendered 400 yards of offense (274 rushing and 126 passing).

A year ago, Hanson finished 3-8, and advanced to the Division IV playoffs where it fell in the first round. Morgan City defeated Hanson 29-24 in Franklin in week 2 of the regular season.

Morgan City High School Coach Chris Stroud was not available for comment.

Friday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Additional reporting by The Opelousas Daily World.