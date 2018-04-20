MCHS to host Franklinton Friday

Prior to this season, the Morgan City High School coaches had high hopes for the season, but they also were realistic.

Sure, they expected a return trip to Sulphur for the state tournament, but that 25-4 record from a year ago? They knew that would be hard to duplicate with a grueling schedule ahead of them this season.

Fast-forward a few months to the postseason, and the Morgan City High School softball team is not only doing its best to match that record (their record currently stands at 22-4), but the Lady Tigers also are the top seed in Class 4A in the playoffs.

Morgan City will look to take the next step in its 2018 postseason journey when it hosts No. 16 Franklinton Friday at 6 p.m.

“We discussed a lot about making the schedule, and I think scheduling hurt us towards the end last year, because we didn’t schedule enough hard teams,” Morgan City High School Coach Tamara Keller said.

“When we got into a pressure situation, kids didn’t know how to react.”

While Morgan City lost some games they thought they would win, they also won some games that were surprises this season.

“I think the girls have kind of peaked at the right time,” she said.

As for the Lady Tigers’ first-round opponent, Franklinton, Keller said that they are a young squad who won their first playoff game in school history with an 8-7 victory against No. 17 Pearl River in the first round Tuesday.

Franklinton had a two-game losing streak entering the playoffs with their last win coming in district with a 2-1 victory against Pearl River.

Franklinton enters Friday’s contest with a 14-10 mark. The squad finished third in District 8-4A with a 5-3 record.