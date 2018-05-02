MCHS honors athletes in spring sports

The Morgan City High School Athletic Department held its Spring Sports Awards Ceremony Tuesday at the school.

Athletes who participate in cheerleading, dance team, boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ bowling, boys’ and girls’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ golf, boys’ and girls’ track and field, baseball and softball were honored.

Below is a list of the award winners:

Cheerleading

—Most Valuable Cheerleader: Jacob Austin.

—Tiger Spirit: Alissa Julien.

—Most Outstanding: Dru Gros.

—Coach’s Award: Madeline Albritton.

—Senior Awards: Mallory Fontenot and Maddie Fontenot.

Dance

—Fighting Tiger Award: Tayla Weary.

—Senior Awards: Kelsey Crochet (4-year letterman), Weary (4-year letterman), Jill McCarty (3-year letterman) and Jillian Freia (2-year letterman).

—Captain Award: A’mari Martin.

Track and Field

—MVP: Deondre Grogan and Jacelyn Bouillion.

—Outstanding Track Performer: Zion Landry and Sh’Diamond Holly.

—Outstanding Field Performer: Jake Arceneaux and Jadyn Walker.

—Fighting Tiger: Tre’Veon Francois, Markeynah Young, Andrew Williams, Hailey Lewis, Jared Singleton and Alisha Singleton.

Girls Basketball

—Rookie of the Year: Haylie Crappell.

—Defensive Player: Hailey Lewis.

—Offensive Player: Sh’Diamond Holly.

—MVP: Alisha Singleton.

—Fighting Tiger Award: Nikeisha Paddio.

Boys Basketball

—Best Offensive Player: Kerwin Francois Jr.

—Best Defensive Player: Devonta Grogan.

—Best Teammate: Ke’Sean Francois.

—Coach’s Award: Tywaun Walker.

—Most Improved: Tyland Boatman.

—Fighting Tiger Award: Taaj Daniels.

—MVP: Jared Singleton.

Baseball

—Pitcher of the Year: Logan Tingle.

—Offensive Player of the Year: Morrquise Charles.

—Defensive Player of the Year: William LaRocca.

—Fighting Tiger: Ethan Nguyen.

—Captain Award: Tingle, Alex Brocato, Caleb Landry and Morrquise Charles.

—Clutch Hitter Award: Ross Albritton.

—Physically Most Improved: Kade Dupre.

—Mentally Most Improved: Mitchell Mancuso.

Girls’ Bowling

—MVP: Mackenzie Amador.

—Fighting Tiger Award: Juliet Thibodeaux.

—Senior Awards: Alexia Morgan and Cora Reed.

Boys’ Bowling

—Mr. Persistent: Zach Aucoin.

—Fighting Tiger Award: Jonathan Spinella.

—MVP: Zachary Stewart.

Boys Soccer

—Defender: Jared Gore.

—Midfield: Helder Hernandez.

—Forward: Tristen McCullough.

—MVP: Reid Lodrigue.

—Fighting Tiger: Jorge Rodriguez.

Girls Soccer

—Defender: Mary Vincent.

—Midfield: Allie Vincent.

—Forward: Angie Sagastizado.

—MVP: Sagastizado.

—Fighting Tiger: Brysa Zamudio.

Golf

—MVP: Jared Gore

—Most Improved Boy: Aiden Ashley.

—Most Improved Girl: Jillian Freia.

—Newcomer of the Year: Mallory Fontenot.

Tennis

—Fighting Tiger Award: Nicole Ring, Bailee Hoggatt and Fernando Torres.

—Most Improved: Alexia Morgan and Tyler Hebert.

Softball

—Offensive MVP: Kennedy Hebert

—Defensive MVP: Haylie Crappell

—Fighting Tiger: Allie Vincent.

—Heart of a Champion: Hebert, Scottie Metrejean, Matti Rivere, Vincent and Reilee Bailey.