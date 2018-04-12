MCHS eases by Ellender, 16-2

Morgan City High School eased by Ellender, 16-2, in District 7-4A action in Morgan City Tuesday.

Morgan City scored five runs apiece in the first two innings and added six more in the third for a 16-0 lead.

The Patriots scored both of their runs in the top of the fifth.

Morgan City outhit Ellender, 10-3, while the Patriots committed three errors, its pitchers combined for 11 walks and hit three Morgan City batters.

Mitchell Mancuso earned the win as he tossed a three-hitter. In five innings, he surrendered two runs (one earned), walked two and fanned six.

Offensively, Alex Brocato and Morrquise Charles led Morgan City’s offense. Brocato was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and a run, while Charles was 3-for-3 with two runs. Other top Morgan City offensive contributors were: William LaRocca, 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs; Logan Tingle, 1-for-2, three RBIs and three runs; Ross Albritton, 1-for-1, two RBIs, a stolen base and three runs; Kade Dupre, two RBIs and a run; and Mancuso, two RBIs.

Morgan City will continue district play Thursday when it hosts Vandebilt Catholic in a 6 p.m. contest.

Central Catholic

defeats Hanson

The Central Catholic Eagles defeated Hanson, 4-2, in nondistrict play in Franklin Tuesday.

Central Catholic broke a 1-all tie in the top of the fourth with three runs. Hanson added a run in the bottom of the fourth.

The Eagles began the game’s scoring with a run in the top of the first, while Hanson tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the second.

Central Catholic overcame six errors for the win, while Hanson committed one

Bryce Grizzaffi earned the win. In six innings, he surrendered two runs (one earned) on two hits with three walks, one hit batter and fanned eight.

Thomas Mire earned the save. In one inning, he hit one batter but surrendered no runs, hits or walks.

Offensively, Brooks Thomas and Luke Barbier led Central Catholic. Thomas was 2-for-2 with a run, while Barbier was 1-for-4 with a double and a run. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors were: Grizzaffi, 1-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; Hunter Daigle, 1-for-3, an RBI; and Grant Stansbury, an RBI.

Central Catholic and Hanson will play their District 7-1A contest Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Amelia.

Berwick tops Abbeville

The Berwick Panthers eased by Abbeville, 17-3, in five innings in District 8-3A action in Abbeville Tuesday.

Berwick led 1-0 after an inning, 5-2 after two complete and then scored five runs apiece in the third and fourth innings and another two in the top of the fifth for a 17-2 advantage.

Abbeville scored a run in the bottom of the fifth but could muster no more to keep the 10-run mercy rule from going into effect.

Berwick outhit Abbeville, 16-3.

Lucas Hatch led the Panthers with a 4-for-4 performance with a double, a triple, three RBIs and a run. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were: Brett Williams, 2-for-3 with three RBIs, three stolen bases and four runs; Chad LaGrange, 2-for-3, a double, an RBI and three runs; Kyle Boudreaux, 2-for-4, a double and a run; Reid Wiley, 2-for-2, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs; Zeph Hoffpauir, 1-for-3, a double and three RBIs; Patrick Robertson, 1-for-3, a double and an RBI; Kyle Pitre, 1-for-3, an RBI and a run; Evan Thomas, 1-for-1, an RBI; Mitchell Sanford, two RBIs and a run; and Hunter Seneca, an RBI.

Robertson, Williams and Hoffpauir combined to toss a three-hitter with seven strikeouts, just two walks and surrender three unearned runs.

Robertson earned the win. In three innings, he surrendered two unearned runs on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Berwick will return to action Thursday when it travels to face North Vermilion in district play.

Patterson falls

to North Vermilion

The Patterson Lumberjacks fell to North Vermilion, 3-1, in five innings on the road Tuesday.

It was tough ending for the squad as the game was called in the fifth inning after Coach Blayze Romero was ejected after he said he made a comment about the officiating.

Because Patterson was without an assistant, who was at a funeral and actually showed up to the game minutes after the umpires left, Romero said the game was called.

Romero said there were several costly calls he didn’t agree with, and he said he wasn’t given a warning before he was thrown out.

As for the actual game, Patterson took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, while North Vermilion scored two in the bottom of the third and another in the bottom of the fourth.

North Vermilion outhit Patterson, 4-2, while the Lumberjacks committed three errors.

Joseph Larson suffered the loss. In four innings, he surrendered three runs (none earned) on four hits with one walk, one hit batter and one strikeout

Offensively, Larson and Reid Perkins led Patterson. Larson was 1-for-1 with a double, while Perkins was 1-for-2 with a double and a run. Randy Paul added an RBI.

Patterson will return to action Thursday when it hosts Runnels in nondistrict action. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.