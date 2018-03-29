MCHS competes at Gator Relays

The Morgan City Tigers and Lady Tigers competed in South Terrebonne’s Gator Relays on March 16 in Bourg.

Below are the Tigers’ and Lady Tigers’ results:

MCHS BOYS

4x200 Meter Relay: 1, Morgan City High, A Team, 1:32.50.

100 Meter Dash: 6, Devonta Grogan, 11.72.

200 Meter Dash: 1, Deondre Grogan, 22.94.

MCHS GIRLS

4x200 Meter Relay: 2, Morgan City, A Team, 1:48.62.

4x100 Meter Relay: 3, Morgan City, A Team, 51.41.

