MCHS competes at Gator Relays

Thu, 03/29/2018 - 5:18pm Geoffrey Stoute
Staff Report

The Morgan City Tigers and Lady Tigers competed in South Terrebonne’s Gator Relays on March 16 in Bourg.
Below are the Tigers’ and Lady Tigers’ results:
MCHS BOYS
4x200 Meter Relay: 1, Morgan City High, A Team, 1:32.50.
100 Meter Dash: 6, Devonta Grogan, 11.72.
200 Meter Dash: 1, Deondre Grogan, 22.94.
MCHS GIRLS
4x200 Meter Relay: 2, Morgan City, A Team, 1:48.62.
4x100 Meter Relay: 3, Morgan City, A Team, 51.41.
Courtesy of www.bayoupreps.com

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018