MCHS boys soccer looking for playoff berth this season

As it hits the home stretch of its season, the Morgan City High School boys soccer team is on the proverbial playoff bubble.

The Tigers (5-9-2) are ranked No. 24 in Division III with four District 6-III games remaining in their regular season against Lutcher, E.D. White, Vandebilt Catholic and St. Charles.

Twenty-four teams are taken in the playoff field.

“We really need to win the next Lutcher game and do something with the Vandebilt, E.D. White (games), even if we sit back and tie them, to really help us,” Morgan City Coach Trevor Patterson said Wednesday.

A year ago, Morgan City missed the playoffs, and this year’s squad entered the season with some young players, Patterson said.

In terms of first- or second-team all-district honorees a year ago, Morgan City had to replace senior All-District 6-III first-team selection Jared Gore and second-team selection Tristen McCullough.

However, the Tigers did return first-team all-district selections Helder Hernandez and Keny Valle-Ramos as well as second-team selection Brandon Garcia-Montes.

Thursday, the Tigers defeated Runnels on the road 8-1, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Patterson said Morgan City has a talented team but they are hurt by not playing organized, year-round soccer.

All but two of Morgan City’s losses this year have come by two goals or less.

In district, Morgan City competes with St. Charles, Lutcher, E.D. White and Vandebilt Catholic.

A year ago, Vandebilt Catholic topped E.D. White for the Division III state championship.

Next year, Morgan City will be moving into a New Orleans-area district that Patterson said he feels overall will feature teams more on Morgan City’s playing level.