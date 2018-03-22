MCHS' Alisha Singleton earns All-District 7-4A first-team honors

Morgan City High School had one representative on the All-District 7-4A first team.

Senior Alisha Singleton made the top squad after posting per-game averages of 16.1 points, 0.7 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 6.1 assists.

She was joined on the squad by junior Sh’Diamond Holly, a second-team selection, while Hailey Lewis and Haylie Crappell were honorable mention selections.

Senior Orieon James of district champion Ellender was named District MVP, while Ellender’s Kennedy Dixon is the league’s Coach of the Year. South Terrebonne junior Chloe Fleming is the District Defensive MVP.

Below is the complete all-district team:

First-team: Orieon James, Ellender, Sr. (12 ppg, 11 rpg, 2 spg and 1 bpg); Traya Bruce, South Lafourche, Sr. (21 ppg, 5 apg, 4 spg and 4 rpg); Chloe Fleming, South Terrebonne, Jr. (15 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.9 apg, 3.1 spg and 1 bpg); Ra’Von Robertson, Assumption, Soph. (20 ppg), Alisha Singleton, Morgan City, Sr. (16.1 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 3.5 spg and 6.1 apg), and Marghan Frierson, Ellender, Jr. (12 ppg, 8 rpg, 3 spg and 2 bpg).

Second-team: Terris McKay, Ellender, Jr.; Brittany Theriot, Vandebilt Catholic, Soph.; Victorianna Nelson, South Lafourche, Sr.; Beth LeBlanc, South Terrebonne, Sr.; and Sh’Diamond Holly, Morgan City, Jr.

MVP: Orieon James, Ellender, Sr.

Coach of the Year: Kenneth Dixon, Ellender

Defensive MVP: Chloe Fleming, South Terrebonne, Jr.

Honorable Mention: Lia Bordis, E.D. White; Caroline DeLaune, E.D. White; Trastasia Hester, Ellender; Tanisha Hester, Ellender; Sydney Remont, Vandebilt Catholic; Rebecca Lawrence, Vandebilt Catholic; Xaiya Adams, Assumption; Paityn Landry, South Terrebonne; Allie Maddox, South Terrebonne; Kyzha Jackson, South Lafourche; Elizabeth Curole, South Lafourche; Hailey Lewis, Morgan City; and Haylie Crappell, Morgan City.

