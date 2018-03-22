McCutcheon earns 7-4A Coach of the Year honors, Walker, Daniels make 1st team

Morgan City High School had two first-team selections on the All-District 7-4A team, while it also nabbed one of the individual honors.

Morgan City High School senior guard Tywaun Walker and senior forward Taaj Daniels earned first-team honors, while Terrance McCutcheon was named Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to a share of the district crown in his first season in charge.

The Tigers’ Jared Singleton, a junior guard, earned second-team honors, while sophomore forward Devonta Grogan was named to the All-Defensive Team.

Morgan City had three honorable mention selections: Kerwin Francois, KeSean Francois and Morrquise Charles.

Assumption junior forward Josh Ratcliff was named the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Below is the complete team:

First-Team

Tywaun Walker, guard, Sr., Morgan City High School; Marquie Mosely, guard, Sr., A.J. Ellender Memorial High School; Kobe Hartman, forward, Sr., Ellender High School; Taaj Daniels, forward, Sr., Morgan City High School; and Dongell Washington, guard, Sr., Assumption High School.

Second-Team

Conner Brunet, guard, Sr., South Terrebonne High School; Matt Bellanger, guard, Sr., South Lafourche High School; Marlon Robinson, guard, Jr., Assumption High School; Jared Singleton, guard, Jr., Morgan City High School; and Marquis Francis, guard, Sr., South Lafourche.

MVP: Josh Ratcliff, forward, Jr., Assumption High School

Coach of the Year: Terence McCutcheon, Morgan City High School

All- Defensive Team

Askyre Anderson, guard, Sr., A.J. Ellender Memorial High School; Devontae Grogan, forward, Soph., Morgan City High School; Dongell Washington, guard, Sr., Assumption High School; Tyler Smith, forward, Jr., South Terrebonne High School; and DaMarcus Caine, guard, Sr., South Lafourche High School

Honorable Mention

Jacoby Brown, Assumption High School; Chandler Breaux, Assumption High School; Peyton Amedee, E.D. White; Charles Brady, E.D. White; Askyre Anderson, A.J. Ellender Memorial High School; J’Amire Mott, A.J. Ellender Memorial High School; Davarin Brown, A.J. Ellender Memorial High School; Frank Robinson, A.J. Ellender Memorial High School; Kerwin Francois, Morgan City High School; KeSean Francois, Morgan City High School; Morrquisse Charles, Morgan City High School; Luke Chaisson, South Lafourche High School; Tyler Smith, South Terrebonne High School; Ron Cox Jr., South Terrebonne High School; Davonte Miller, South Terrebonne High School; JaCorey Wells, Vanderbilt Catholic; Kenyon Charles, Vanderbilt Catholic; and Cullen Duplantis, Vanderbilt Catholic.