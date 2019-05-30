Martin leads MCHS' All-District 7-4A selections

The Morgan City Tigers had one first-team All-District 7-4A baseball selection this postseason.

Senior Maurice Martin led the squad as a first-team utility pick.

Morgan City had one second-team pick, junior utility selection William LaRocca.

The Tigers had two honorable mention picks, juniors Dylan Tingle and Chris Pitre.

E.D. White and Vandebilt Catholic were awarded the individual top honors as E.D. White pitcher Devin DeSandro was awarded Most Valuable Player, while E.D. White’s David Constant and Vandebilt Catholic’s Gee Cassard shared Coach of the Year honors.

Below is the complete first- and second-teams and Morgan City’s honorable mention selections:

First Team

—Pitcher: Josh Shelly, Vandebilt Catholic; Brennen Hamner, Vandebilt Catholic; Devin DeSandro, E.D. White and Seth Guidry, E.D. White.

—Catcher: Jack Meyer, E.D. White.

—First Base: Blair Robichaux, E.D. White.

—Second Base: Ritchie Boudreaux, E.D. White.

—Shortstop: Parker Coddou, E.D. White.

—Third Base: Kolby Dufrene, Vandebilt Catholic.

—Outfield: Hunter Porche, Vandebilt Catholic; Wes Toups, E.D. White; and Thomas McGoey, E.D. White.

—Utility: Brayden Walters, E.D. White; Jean-Luc Lapeyre, Vandebilt Catholic; Jelby Cheramie, South Lafourche; Cameron Trosclair, South Terrebonne; and Maurice Martin, Morgan City.

Second Team

—Pitcher: Parker Settoon, Assumption; Blair Robichaux, E.D. White; Zachary Regira, Vandebilt Catholic; and Saige Pellegrin, South Terrebonne.

—Catcher: Eli David, Vandebilt Catholic.

—First Base: Brennen Hamner, Vandebilt Catholic.

—Second Base: Nicholas Brunet, South Terrebonne.

—Shortstop: Josh Shelly, Vandebilt Catholic.

—Third Base: Devin DeSandro, E.D. White.

—Outfield: Michael Clement, E.D. White; Gavin Daigle, Vandebilt Catholic; and Saige Pellegrin, South Terrebonne.

—Utility: David Lirette, South Terrebonne; Austin Danos, South Lafourche; William LaRocca, Morgan City; Deuce Cheramie, South Lafourche; and Dawson Martinez, Vandebilt Catholic.

Honorable Mention

(Morgan City only)

—Morgan City: Dylan Tingle and Chris Pitre.

Courtesy of The Houma Courier