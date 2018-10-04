LCA routs CCHS 48-0

The No. 2 team in Class 1A proved too much for Central Catholic to handle Friday as the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights cruised to a 48-0 District 7-1A win against the Eagles.

Central Catholic had minus 3 total yards of offense — all on the ground — as the Eagles did not complete a pass. Lafayette Christian had 359 yards of total offense, 227 yards rushing and 132 yards passing.

The Knights, the second-ranked team in last week's Louisiana Sportswriters Association Class 1A poll, improved to 5-0 and haven't allowed any points this season. Central Catholic fell to 2-3 with the loss.

"In the first half, the kids battled hard, but we could not get anything going on offense," Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said. "They crowded the line of scrimmage. We didn't block them."

The Knights didn't have a fast start on offense, punting on their first three possessions.

But they then took advantage of good field position after a 39-yard punt return set up a 7-yard touchdown run by quarterback Zachary Clement with 2:08 remaining in the first quarter. Central Catholic blocked the extra point attempt.

Lafayette Christian recorded a safety with 29 seconds left in the first quarter to take an 8-0 lead.

The Knights wasted no time scoring again just four seconds into the second quarter on a Logan Gabriel one-yard run. The touchdown was set up by two Central Catholic penalties, and the score extended the lead to 15-0.

The Knights' Victor Dupre caught a 20-yard pass from Clement to give Lafayette Christian a 21-0 advantage after another blocked extra point with 8:21 to play until halftime.

Clement capped the first-half scoring after faking a handoff and running 67 yards to the end zone to give Lafayette Christian a 28-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, the Knights scored twice, once on a 23-yard pass from Clement to Errol Rogers Jr. and another on a Gabriel one-yard run.

Lafayette Christian led 41-0 going into the final quarter.

The Knights scored their final touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles had too many three-and-outs on offense and kept putting the defense back on the field, Minton said. Central Catholic made some stops on defense, though.

Central Catholic has to improve while preparing for the second half of the season and not dwell on Friday's lopsided loss, Minton said.

Lafayette Christian, the defending Division IV state champion, is coached by Trev Faulk, a former LSU and NFL linebacker.

"It took us a little while to get going offensively," Faulk said.

Lafayette Christian started Friday's game going three-and-out on its first three possessions.

"The good thing for us is defensively, we were also going three-and-out on our side, so it was kind of a field position battle at the beginning until we were kind of able to break through and get the first score," Faulk said.

Despite Lafayette Christian's dominating season so far, the team still has "a lot of room for improvement," Faulk said.

The Knights had "way too many penalties" Friday and also missed tackles and missed some catches in the passing game, Faulk said.